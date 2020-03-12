Out-of-home group partners with the CDC for coronavirus awareness initiative
The Out of Home Advertising Association of America and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have joined forces to create a series of public service announcements that remind the public how to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
The campaign, which debuted this month, consists of “thousands of digital OOH units across the country” focused on preventative measures to slow the disease’s spread, the OAAA says in a statement.
The public health announcements have a variety of messages, including: “Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,” “Wash hands often with soap & water for at least 20 sec” and “Stay home when you are sick.” The ads also encourage Americans to visit the CDC’s dedicated coronavirus website.
“Together with the CDC, the OOH industry is delivering unified messaging and supporting public-information goals set by health professionals. OAAA will continue to take direction from the CDC in the event messaging should change,” the group adds.
As of Thursday in the U.S., the CDC has recorded more than 1,200 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths attributed to the disease across 42 states and Washington, D.C.
In the more than two months since the outbreak was first identified in China, coronavirus fears have unleashed a wave of uncertainty across the world, rattling the global economy and prompting the cancellation of large-scale public gatherings.
As brands scramble to shift their strategies and media events face cancellation, Ad Age continues to track marketers’ responses to the pandemic.