News

Out-of-home group partners with the CDC for coronavirus awareness initiative

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America is reminding people to wash their hands and stay home when sick
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on March 12, 2020.
Credit: OAAA and the CDC

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have joined forces to create a series of public service announcements that remind the public how to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign, which debuted this month, consists of “thousands of digital OOH units across the country” focused on preventative measures to slow the disease’s spread, the OAAA says in a statement.

The public health announcements have a variety of messages, including: “Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,” “Wash hands often with soap & water for at least 20 sec” and “Stay home when you are sick.” The ads also encourage Americans to visit the CDC’s dedicated coronavirus website.

 

“Together with the CDC, the OOH industry is delivering unified messaging and supporting public-information goals set by health professionals. OAAA will continue to take direction from the CDC in the event messaging should change,” the group adds.

As of Thursday in the U.S., the CDC has recorded more than 1,200 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths attributed to the disease across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

In the more than two months since the outbreak was first identified in China, coronavirus fears have unleashed a wave of uncertainty across the world, rattling the global economy and prompting the cancellation of large-scale public gatherings. 

As brands scramble to shift their strategies and media events face cancellation, Ad Age continues to track marketers’ responses to the pandemic.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NHL joins the stampede of sports leagues halting play over coronavirus

NHL joins the stampede of sports leagues halting play over coronavirus
KFC suspends U.K. 'Finger Lickin' Good’ campaign after coronavirus-related complaints

KFC suspends U.K. 'Finger Lickin' Good’ campaign after coronavirus-related complaints
Travel ban creates new issue for industry and NBA suspends play: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Travel ban creates new issue for industry and NBA suspends play: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Payment terms worsen for agencies and coronavirus halts Gap review: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Payment terms worsen for agencies and coronavirus halts Gap review: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

How cannabis brands are connecting to customers at events where they can't sample

How cannabis brands are connecting to customers at events where they can't sample
Coca-Cola does coronavirus preparedness drill and New York gets into the hand sanitizer business: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Coca-Cola does coronavirus preparedness drill and New York gets into the hand sanitizer business: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Advertising Week Europe postpones until September due to coronavirus

Advertising Week Europe postpones until September due to coronavirus
Oil prices crash and Apple joins tech firms in working from home: Monday Wake-Up Call

Oil prices crash and Apple joins tech firms in working from home: Monday Wake-Up Call