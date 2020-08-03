News

Remembering the life of long-time commercial pitchman Wilford Brimley

Brimley’s adland legacy is defined by appearances in Quaker Oats and Liberty Medical TV spots
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on August 03, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok in the U.S.

Wilford Brimley for Quaker Oats.

Credit: Quaker Oats via YouTube

Film and television actor Wilford Brimley, who lent his commanding presence and trademark mustache to various TV ads for more than 30 years, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at the age of 85.

Originally known in Hollywood for his lengthy on-screen resume, which includes roles in films such as “The Thing,” “The China Syndrome” and Ron Howard’s “Cocoon,” Brimley was tapped by Quaker Oats in 1987 to become the brand’s first-ever celebrity spokesman.

In Quaker commercials that aired throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Brimley hocked the PepsiCo-owned oats with the tagline “It’s the right thing to do.” 

The campaign, adapted for various Quaker products as they debuted, was initially developed by defunct agency Jordan, McGrath, Case & Taylor, which was acquired by Havas in the late 1990s.

Starting in 1999, Brimley also became the public face of Liberty Medical, a U.S. medical supply company and pioneer in the direct-to-consumer prescription drug sales industry. 

Diagnosed with diabetes mellitus 20 years earlier, Brimley, the long-time partner of the American Diabetes Association often touted Liberty Medical’s delivery of at-home diabetes testing products in commercials.

Thanks to his unique pronunciation of the disease—more akin to “dia-beetus”—Brimley became an indelible part of internet pop culture following a series of memes created using his Liberty Medical spots. His diabetes-focused ads were even spoofed in a 2005 episode of animated Fox comedy “Family Guy.”

In 2008, after decades of advocating for diabetes sufferers, Brimley was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the American Diabetes Association.

Related articles
Remembering Regis Philbin’s extensive commercial career
Ilyse Liffreing
Looking back at Little Richard's ad legacy
Garett Sloane
Remembering Kobe Bryant off the court—in marketing and film
Ann-Christine Diaz
Recalling Fred Willard's legacy in commercials
Judann Pollack
Remembering Carrie Fisher's Legacy in Advertising
Suman Bhattacharyya

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok in the U.S.

Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok in the U.S.
Facebook boycott comes to a close. Or does it?: Friday Wake-Up Call

Facebook boycott comes to a close. Or does it?: Friday Wake-Up Call
Congress vs. the tech titans, plus the TikTok vs. Facebook SmackDown: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Congress vs. the tech titans, plus the TikTok vs. Facebook SmackDown: Thursday Wake-Up Call
CES goes digital and Cannes Lions owner Ascential reports a huge loss: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

CES goes digital and Cannes Lions owner Ascential reports a huge loss: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Masks, gloves and disinfectants top back-to-school shopping lists

Masks, gloves and disinfectants top back-to-school shopping lists
Zuckerberg to tell Congress Facebook’s success is patriotic

Zuckerberg to tell Congress Facebook’s success is patriotic
Twitter’s security woes included broad access to user accounts

Twitter’s security woes included broad access to user accounts
Everlane accused of 'anti-Black' behavior and NBA returns with virtual fans: Monday Wake-Up Call

Everlane accused of 'anti-Black' behavior and NBA returns with virtual fans: Monday Wake-Up Call