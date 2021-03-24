News

Smashburger’s new logo: extra smash, easy on the colors

Chain’s redesign was handled by agency of record Partners & Napier
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on March 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Microsoft eyes Discord, Lysol and Tripadvisor clean up: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Smashburger's new logo features neutral, earthy tones in a nod to its Colorado roots.

Credit: Smashburger

Denver-based fast-food chain Smashburger has unveiled the first major brand refresh in its nearly 15-year history, ditching its existing red-and-white color scheme in favor of a logo of earthy tones that emphasizes the restaurant’s signature burger prep method.

Now in orange and brown hues, the new logo welcomes the addition of a hand smasher—a metal implement used in Smashburger kitchens to smash balls of beef onto the griddle—a method that differentiates its burgers from the competition. The smasher is shown coming down with vertical speed lines on the “mas” in Smashburger, which display as lowercase letters in the otherwise-capitalized wordmark.

“Through the logo design, we want customers to understand the elevated burger experience they’ll get by dining at a Smashburger—and the smasher icon does just that,” says Carl Bachmann, president of Smashburger, which has been wholly owned by Filipino restaurant group Jollibee Foods Corp. since late 2018.

Smashburger's most recent former logo (left) employed the chain's longstanding red-and-white color scheme.

Credit:
Smashburger

The company’s visual revamp is a modernized nod to its culinary process, with the new color scheme paying homage to its Colorado roots. The refresh marks the most significant of Smashburger’s multiple logo tweaks over the years, and was handled by Partners & Napier, the restaurant chain’s agency of record since 2019.

“The new identity system we created with Smashburger represents everything they stand for—the craft, the process and the elevation of the experience,” says Rob Kottkamp, chief creative officer at Partners & Napier.

More Ad Age News
7 food and beverage marketing trends to watch
Mike Juang
How restaurant chains are duking it out to be the best in their categories
Jessica Wohl
Burger King overhauls its design with a retro-meets-modern take on its 1969 logo
Jessica Wohl
Restaurant closings top 110,000 with industry in ‘free fall’

The Rochester, New York-based agency also handled the brand’s 2020 “Smashed It” ad campaign and oversaw the creation of its current tagline: “Every bite a better burger.”

The chain’s updated logo will make its official restaurant debut next month at its Coors Field stadium location in Denver, followed in May at its Salt Lake City International Airport restaurant and in June at its locations in New York City.

The logo will also be featured at the roughly 20 new Smashburger restaurants slated to open this year, and should roll out to all existing stores in some form—on employee uniforms and advertising materials, for example—by summer’s end. The rebrand will be in effect at all locations both in the U.S. and around the globe.

Over this past year, Smashburger has also been working to remodel its restaurants to feature open-concept design elements such as an open kitchen, as well as implementing pandemic-safe features including contactless “cubby systems” and virtual drive-thru windows, Bachmann says. Revamping the chain’s logo and branding was a “natural next step,” he adds.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Microsoft eyes Discord, Lysol and Tripadvisor clean up: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Microsoft eyes Discord, Lysol and Tripadvisor clean up: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Trump plans return to social media and reopened gyms try to lure back members: Monday Wake-Up Call

Trump plans return to social media and reopened gyms try to lure back members: Monday Wake-Up Call
Cannes Lions owner reports huge loss, KFC trolls chicken sandwich rivals with billboards: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Cannes Lions owner reports huge loss, KFC trolls chicken sandwich rivals with billboards: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Female artists dominate Grammys, ads include debut for Travis Scott-backed hard seltzer Cacti: Monday Wake-Up Call

Female artists dominate Grammys, ads include debut for Travis Scott-backed hard seltzer Cacti: Monday Wake-Up Call
Looking back on a year of the pandemic, and WPP’s recovery of sorts: Friday Wake-Up Call

Looking back on a year of the pandemic, and WPP’s recovery of sorts: Friday Wake-Up Call
Marketers needs to tailor ads to where consumers are in purchase journey: Magna

Marketers needs to tailor ads to where consumers are in purchase journey: Magna

HBO Max launches ‘Pa’lante!’ initiative to uplift Latinx voices

HBO Max launches ‘Pa’lante!’ initiative to uplift Latinx voices
Unilever drops ‘normal’ and Lego reports record sales: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Unilever drops ‘normal’ and Lego reports record sales: Wednesday Wake-Up Call