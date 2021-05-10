News

Trade Desk shares tumble 25% after Q1 earnings report

Ad tech company also announces 10-to-one stock split in June
By Mike Juang. Published on May 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Celebrating AAPI creative excellence

Jeff Green, Founder, and CEO of The Trade Desk

Credit: The Trade Desk via Youtube

Shares of The Trade Desk tumbled 25% today after the company reported first-quarter earnings and announced a 10-for-1 stock split in June.

The Trade Desk reported revenue of $220 million, beating consensus estimates of $217 million. The company also reported EBITDA of $70.5 million, up from $39 million a year ago, and EPS at $1.41 compared to a consensus estimate of $0.77. 

Despite that performance, the stock's performance reflects a wider worry among investors over whether publishers will accept The Trade Desk's advertiser identity replacement, as well as low opt-in rates from other identifying methods including Apple's Identifier for Advertisers, said Mark Zgutowicz, senior research analyst covering internet at Rosenblatt.

"There’s been a buildup in terms of concerns in their ability to scale the platform," says Zgutowicz. He noted that consent rates for other third-party identifiers have fallen below expectations, worrying investors who see The Trade Desk's ability to dominate in online advertising as critical to the company's future.

 

More from Ad Age
TikTok tactics: What to know about reaching audiences on the social media platform
Mike Juang
5 NewFront Takeaways: What brands should know about Amazon, YouTube, TikTok, Roku and more
Mike Juang
Vice calls for an end to demo data targeting in advertising, declaring it 'discriminatory'
Mike Juang

The ad tech company also used its call to announce a new publisher-centric feature in its advertising identifier Unified ID 2.0.

The feature, named “Double Encryption for Publishers” lets publishers limit access to user data to certain advertisers or other publishers. DEP, which incorporates data from Unified ID 2.0, can be used within a publisher’s single sign-on process and can prevent middleman companies from accessing user data, ensuring the publisher does not inadvertently violate a user’s privacy.

In its earnings call, the company also laid out a clearer vision of how Unified ID 2.0 will work. Green said its single login tied to a user’s email will eliminate pop-ups and prompts warning users about third-party cookies and other advertising identifiers. “We just think that quid-pro-quo has never been explained very well,” said Green.

The stock split is the first in the company’s history as a publicly traded company. The Trade Desk’s Class A common stock began trading publicly in 2016.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Celebrating AAPI creative excellence

Celebrating AAPI creative excellence
Electric auto brands stalk Elon Musk’s SNL stint as Dogecoin plummets in value: Monday Wake-Up Call

Electric auto brands stalk Elon Musk’s SNL stint as Dogecoin plummets in value: Monday Wake-Up Call
High-profile departures at General Mills and Ogilvy, and lessons from Peloton’s recall: Friday Wake-Up Call

High-profile departures at General Mills and Ogilvy, and lessons from Peloton’s recall: Friday Wake-Up Call
Peloton agrees to a costly recall, and Trump's Facebook account is in limbo: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Peloton agrees to a costly recall, and Trump's Facebook account is in limbo: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Apple battles with Epic Games as Twitter advises on privacy rules: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Apple battles with Epic Games as Twitter advises on privacy rules: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Creative leaders kick off AAPI Heritage Month, and tracking cookies was never that great: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Creative leaders kick off AAPI Heritage Month, and tracking cookies was never that great: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Verizon’s ad tech exit puts spotlight on other telecom giants still in the game

Verizon’s ad tech exit puts spotlight on other telecom giants still in the game
WPP's dismal diversity data, and delivery services eye possible new labor laws: Friday Wake-Up Call

WPP's dismal diversity data, and delivery services eye possible new labor laws: Friday Wake-Up Call