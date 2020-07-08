News

Walgreens to enter the primary care market with VillageMD partnership

Hundreds of locations will be set up within the next five years, CMO Patrick McLean says
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on July 08, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook watchdog rips the platform's inaction over misleading Trump 2020 posts

Patrick McLean, senior VP and CMO, Walgreens.

Credit: Ad Age composite. Photos: TD Bank, Walgreens

Walgreens is slated to become the first major U.S. pharmacy to offer primary medical care as it plans to open hundreds of full-service doctor offices in its existing stores, thanks to an expanding partnership with VillageMD.

Following a successful small-scale trial of the concept in Texas last year, the Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy brand will roll out between 500 and 700 physician-staffed “Village Medical at Walgreens” clinics over the next five years. The plan calls for locations in about 30 U.S. markets.

“People will have access to primary care and the Walgreens experience in the same format. What we’ve found is there’s just this great customer need to have that full service or that integrated health experience,” Walgreens Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer Patrick McLean said during the Ad Age Next: Retail virtual event on Wednesday.

Of the VillageMD pilot project, McLean said “high demand” was seen for the pharmacy-doctor combination and that Walgreens’ brand resonates in that niche with consumers thanks to the built-in expertise pharmacists offer.

“In a lot of ways, the pharmacist actually sees the patient more frequently and has a very full picture of the customer’s health and wellness needs,” he added, highlighting the convenience of a one-stop-shop healthcare model.

More than half of the new Village Medical at Walgreens locations are set to open in areas that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has designated “medically underserved.”

Related articles
Walgreens Boots Alliance's search for a new global agency marks the first big pitch launched during COVID-19
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Walgreens expanding drive-through COVID-19 testing
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
Watch: How retailers have pivoted in the pandemic
Adrianne Pasquarelli

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook watchdog rips the platform's inaction over misleading Trump 2020 posts

Facebook watchdog rips the platform's inaction over misleading Trump 2020 posts
Brooks Brothers goes bust with business clothes losing favor

Brooks Brothers goes bust with business clothes losing favor
Google and Amazon are funneling money to conspiracy sites, study says

Google and Amazon are funneling money to conspiracy sites, study says
Trump considers U.S. TikTok ban and Facebook summit achieves nothing: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Trump considers U.S. TikTok ban and Facebook summit achieves nothing: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Walmart jumps with Amazon Prime challenger nearing its debut

Walmart jumps with Amazon Prime challenger nearing its debut
Brands want to replace racial stereotypes on packages. Not all customers agree

Brands want to replace racial stereotypes on packages. Not all customers agree
Uber buys Postmates and ad employment is growing again: Monday Wake-Up Call

Uber buys Postmates and ad employment is growing again: Monday Wake-Up Call

Jeff Bezos’s wealth soars to $171.6 billion to top pre-divorce record

Jeff Bezos’s wealth soars to $171.6 billion to top pre-divorce record