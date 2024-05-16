Health and wellness—5 ways for brands to meet consumer demand for well-being

Consumers are on a mission to reclaim their mental and physical health. Spurred by the rising tide of mental health normalization and the growth of post-pandemic “bleisure” (business + leisure) travel, they're ready to feel better inside and out. This shift in priorities is driving the growth of industries that cater to these evolving needs

Consumers are clamoring for solutions to tough health issues, including weight management, sleep deprivation and recurring stress. According to Global Wellness Institute figures, the international wellness market will soar to $8.5 trillion by 2027. As the American Psychological Association points out, 58% of U.S. consumers struggle with chronic illnesses that may be related to trauma-induced stress. Is it any wonder that the United States hit a new low in the in the 2024 World Happiness Report?

With the right strategy, brands might very well help meet the consumer demand for wellness. First, they’ll need to apply some best practices to succeed:

Dig deep into target audiences

Health and wellness goals are extremely personal. To foster close bonds with customers, a brand must understand them intimately or will have trouble meeting their needs or providing customized interactions and communications that resonate.