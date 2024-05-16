Opinion

Health and wellness—5 ways for brands to meet consumer demand for well-being

Brand opportunities in health, happiness and hospitality
By Kim Lawton. Published on May 16, 2024.
AANHPI Heritage Month—McCann's Michelle Tang on how the model minority myth is a barrier to leadership and inclusion

At Marriott's Element Hotels, bikes are available for guests to borrow at the front desk.

Credit: Marriott Element Hotels

Consumers are on a mission to reclaim their mental and physical health. Spurred by the rising tide of mental health normalization and the growth of post-pandemic “bleisure” (business + leisure) travel, they're ready to feel better inside and out. This shift in priorities is driving the growth of industries that cater to these evolving needs

Consumers are clamoring for solutions to tough health issues, including weight management, sleep deprivation and recurring stress. According to Global Wellness Institute figures, the international wellness market will soar to $8.5 trillion by 2027. As the American Psychological Association points out, 58% of U.S. consumers struggle with chronic illnesses that may be related to trauma-induced stress. Is it any wonder that the United States hit a new low in the in the 2024 World Happiness Report

With the right strategy, brands might very well help meet the consumer demand for wellness. First, they’ll need to apply some best practices to succeed:

Dig deep into target audiences

Health and wellness goals are extremely personal. To foster close bonds with customers, a brand must understand them intimately or will have trouble meeting their needs or providing customized interactions and communications that resonate. 

To learn about a core target audience, conduct extensive market research and dig deep into data. AI and technological tools will support the construction of demographic segments and psychographic profiles to engage with buyers and fans in intuitive and tailored ways. Focus on leveraging inventions such as wearables, virtual reality and mobile apps to further individualize data and connections.  

Find or make a wellness lane

Even with the most innovative wellness solution, a brand will still need to differentiate itself to get noticed by consumers. One method is to illustrate unique value propositions as a brand leader in all content.

Keeping a pulse on emerging wellness, health and even hospitality trends makes it easier to create and publish informative content illustrating why a brand owns its lane. 

The Marriott brand has done this with its Element Hotels branding. Are there other sustainable, wellness-forward hotels? Sure, but Marriott has tried to think of everything, including luxury beds, intimate communal gathering spaces and saline pools for an entirely immersive experience that prioritizes wellness. Brands should strive to own their unique spaces and become synonymous with the values their consumers want to uphold.

Collaborate with other brands

If brands are not sure where to begin or how to optimize a wellness trend, they might partner with other brands whose missions align with theirs. From wellness apps and aromatherapy suppliers to spa resorts and Reiki specialists, the right collaborative partner can give a brand momentum and added exposure.   

The Four Seasons Los Angeles took this step when collaborating with Delos Living to create distinctive wellness rooms for health-minded guests. These rooms feature sound machines, air purification units and other high-end amenities to attract a specific type of luxury traveler. The arrangement allows the Four Seasons to showcase products from other leading brands without having to reinvent the wheel.

Broadcast brand benefits

Whether new to the market or a brand wellness guru, ensure that go-to-market strategy and sales team processes are cohesive. Begin by distilling complex product details into easily digestible, relatable nuggets of information. This approach makes it easier for target audiences to grasp the value and impact of offerings. Training brand ambassadors to speak this simplified language also ensures that the message resonates broadly, fostering a deeper connection with potential customers.

Be sure to engage audiences with authentic stories, too, including testimonials that showcase the transformative power of products. Seeing real-life examples of how brand solutions have improved others' wellness journeys can be a powerful motivator for prospective customers. These narratives can highlight the benefits of a brand while humanizing it, ultimately making the sales process from discovery to purchase more relatable and trustworthy.

Capitalize on content

Nutrition, fitness, skin care tips, wellness trips—the list goes on and on. Each of these is a trending topic on social media, garnering significant responses from consumers. Brands should include user-generated content with their solutions, positive feedback reviews and engage with consumers through comments to capitalize on these pivotal opportunities.

User-generated content acts as authentic testimonials and creates a sense of community among consumers. It's relatable, genuine and can speak volumes about the impact of brand solutions.

Ultimately, wellness is important to consumers. Rather than waiting for the next big fad, now is the chance for brands to help consumers live their best lives.

