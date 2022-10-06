Why brands need Hispanics as both a target audience and a talent pool

In one of my first interviews, a recruiter said, “We don’t hire often, and we hire only applicants that went to good schools.” He told me I was looking into the wrong industry and then left. His message was clear: You didn’t go to school, you don’t have any connections, you don’t belong at this agency. He didn’t care about the perspective that I could bring.

I knew I just needed one agency to believe in my potential. I poured my heart and soul into cover letters that went unread. I applied to agency after agency, but no one would consider me. Most of the time, I wouldn’t even get a response back. The industry was not going to make it easy for me. Instead, it took a 5-year journey to find my break into the advertising world.

Before applying, I checked out each agency’s team section and wondered if I could fit in with its team. Based on how little diversity I saw on these teams, I knew I had slim chances of being considered regardless of my talents. I would try to make myself as white-passing as possible so I wouldn’t stand out, thinking that would prove I could fit in and belong on the team. That was my mindset until I crossed paths with a fellow queer, brown creative who was working as a freelance recruiter. He told me the words I needed to hear: “You should never feel like you don’t belong in these same spaces because you deserve to be in them too.”

This advice changed everything for me. I realized that pretending to be someone I'm not was never going to be my path to success. I rebuilt my website, resume and cover letters, and made sure they were full of my personality, and not just what I thought recruiters wanted to hear. I made sure to include exactly who I was, what music I liked, what some of my hobbies were, and even what my favorite beer is. I wanted it to feel like, right from the get-go, you knew exactly who I was. It was perfect; it was me. I was ready to start applying again.

The first agency I applied for with this newfound mentality finally gave me the opportunity I had been waiting for. It hired me as a design intern!