Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO

After a career as an acclaimed marketer for big-business brands like General Electric and American Express, Andy Goldberg has a new challenge: selling baseball to baseball fans. The newly named executive VP and chief marketing officer for the New York Mets joins us on this week’s episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast, which was recorded live at the Piazza Club at Citi Field, the home of the Mets.