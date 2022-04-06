Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO

Goldberg, a former recipient of Ad Age Creativity 50 honors for his work at GE, discusses the early innings of a plan to turn the Mets—a beloved but infrequently successful team that’s had its share of marketing problems over the years—into a world-class brand that can “win on and off the field.”

To do so, Goldberg said his goal was to uncover the “DNA” of the franchise with an eye toward making the experience of being a Met fan resonate in a way that could create international recognition; to win support from sponsors for forthcoming uniform partnerships; and to appeal to younger fans who might overlook baseball as an entertainment option, and consume the game differently than their fathers did.