Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO

Andy Goldberg discusses topics ranging from international ad opportunities to sponsor patches on uniforms
By Jon Springer. Published on April 06, 2022.
How Molson Coors uses creative ways to collect first-party data

Citi Field

Credit: Jon Springer | Ad Age

After a career as an acclaimed marketer for big-business brands like General Electric and American Express, Andy Goldberg has a new challenge: selling baseball to baseball fans. The newly named executive VP and chief marketing officer for the New York Mets joins us on this week’s episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast, which was recorded live at the Piazza Club at Citi Field, the home of the Mets.

Andy Goldberg

Credit: Jon Springer | Ad Age

Goldberg, a former recipient of Ad Age Creativity 50 honors for his work at GE, discusses the early innings of a plan to turn the Mets—a beloved but infrequently successful team that’s had its share of marketing problems over the years—into a world-class brand that can “win on and off the field.”  

To do so, Goldberg said his goal was to uncover the “DNA” of the franchise with an eye toward making the experience of being a Met fan resonate in a way that could create international recognition; to win support from sponsors for forthcoming uniform partnerships; and to appeal to younger fans who might overlook baseball as an entertainment option, and consume the game differently than their fathers did.

Goldberg also discusses what marketers can learn from sports.

“I would encourage people who love marketing and might not be the biggest sports fans, to look at sport as the next frontier to innovate, to do better work and make things stand out that haven’t stood out before,” he said.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

