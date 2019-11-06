All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: November 6, 2019
Director Ash Bolland has signed with filmmaking collective Bullitt for U.S. representation. Bolland directed Nintendo’s first Super Bowl commercial in 2017, featuring the band Imagine Dragons, as well as the launch film for the Nintendo Switch. Other work includes a spot featuring pro-skateboarder Rune Glifberg for Burn Energy Drinks. He was also commissioned by the Sydney Opera House in 2017 to create a 15-minute film for the Vivid music and light festival which projected across the harbor onto the Sydney Opera House for 23 nights and was attended by more than 2.3 million people.
Live action and post production company Destro has opened in L.A., founded by partners Drew Neujahr, Sean McAllen and Shane McAllen. Neujahr has overseen projects for Ford, Burger King, Walmart, Nickelodeon, FX, and History. McAllen has edited campaigns for Ford, Chevy, Nissan, Toyota, Red Bull, Google and Samsung, while Shane McAllen has written, directed and produced content for Google AR and Nintendo Switch and worked on commercials for BMW, Apple, and Nintendo as an editor. The company has already completed work for Google, Nintendo and Michelin Tires, and developed and produced an original documentary series called “Seed.”
Jason Mayo has joined New York digital production company Bonfire as managing director and partner. Mayo comes to Bonfire after several years building Postal, the digital arm of the production company Humble. Prior to that he spent 14 years at Click 3X, where he worked with closely with Bonfire partner Peter Corbett.
Final Cut has promoted Zoe Schack to its roster as an editor, based out of its Los Angeles office. She was previously an assistant editor and has worked on branded content and commercials for Audi, Infiniti, Doritos and Dollar Shave Club as well as music videos for Swae Lee and Whitney Woerz. She has worked with directors including Dougal Wilson, Ava DuVernay, Michel Gondry, Craig Gillespie and Steve Ayson.
Squeak E. Clean studios has added sound designer Ryan Dickinson to its recently-launched Melbourne studio. Dickinson has over 15 years of international audio production experience, working with agencies including Ogilvy, Saatchi, Colenso BBDO and on brands such as Samsung, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Burger King, EA Games and Gameloft.