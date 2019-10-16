All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: October 16, 2019
Park Pictures has signed director Jaci Judelson for U.S. commercial and worldwide representation. Judelson's Gatorade “Sisters in Sweat” spot starring Serena Williams won a Cannes Lion, two Clios and a One Show award in 2018. She has also directed spots and branded films for the likes of T-Mobile, Visa, C Spire, Staples and Avon and worked on content film collaborations with BMW, Ralph Lauren, H&M, French Vogue and GQ Magazine along with AIDS PSAs. She is also known for various docuseries including “Undressed: Fashion in the Twentieth Century” (1998).
Josh Mandel has joined The Mill’s studio in Los Angeles as managing director/president. Mandel brings two decades of experience including opening R/GA L.A. to strategically service Beats by Dre. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in both strategy and marketing at 72&Sunny, 180 Amsterdam, Wieden & Kennedy and Nike. He also built and ran the internal creative studio of hip hop pioneer All Def.
U.K. production company Rogue has hired Kate Taylor, previously managing director of Skunk London, as its new managing director/ executive producer. Taking over from Rogue co-founder David van der Gaag, she will be working alongside executive producer and head of production James Howland, who joined Rogue in 2001. Taylor worked at Rattling Stick, Biscuit and RSA prior to setting up Skunk London.
Sweetshop has restructured its operations in London, promoting Justin Edmund-White, previously head of production and Morgan Whitlock, formerly head of sales and marketing, to executive producers of Sweetshop U.K. & Europe. Edmund-White and Whitlock have been with Sweetshop for seven and eight years each respectively.
Logan & Sons has signed Los Angeles-based filmmaker and writer Eva Doležalová to its roster of directors. Doležalová’s commercial work includes campaigns for French scarf maker Les Inconnus and French luxury bag brand Polène. Her short film “Carte Blanche” won the Audience Award at the 2019 Mammoth Film Festival.
Toronto production company Someplace Nice has added U.K. director Barney Cokeliss to its roster for Canadian representation. His work includes the 2013 Macmillan Cancer Support “Falling” and an ongoing 45-spot campaign for CIC Bank. His short film work includes “The Foundling,” commissioned by Philips, which tells the tale of an boy’s life in the circus, as well as “Night Dancing” which premiered at TIFF. The latter is currently completing a festival run in which it has won over 10 international awards.
Bicoastal production company Tomorrow has appointed Brynne Copping as head of production and Rob Baunoch as chief financial officer. Copping has held production roles at companies including Uber Content and Humble and most recently worked as a bidding producer at Smuggler. Baunoch has been involved in producing and consulting for film, television, media, and theater.
Robert Miller, a composer of advertising, motion picture, TV, ballet and concert music, is opening music and sound design company, RNDM ORDR, with studios located in New York City, Santa Monica, Chicago, London, Hamburg and Berlin. Guin Frehling takes the role of executive producer, Kate Gibson is the company’s NYC producer and Rani Vaz is executive creative advisor. The company combines the talents of ScreenSound Alliance, Stimmüng, Henry Boy, Supreme Music and Machine Head founder Stephen Dewey. It also features recording artist Cosmo Sheldrake, film composer Samuel Sim, record producer, engineer and composer Marc McClusky and Empire composer Carlos Villalobos.
Nice Shoes has hired colorist Yulia Bulashenko to its Toronto location. She brings over seven years of experience as a freelance colorist, working across on projects with clients such as Nike, Volkswagen, MTV, Toyota, Diesel, Uniqlo, Uber, Adidas and Zara. Notable projects include Sia and Diplo’s (LSD) music video for “Audio,” and “Sound and Vision,” a tribute to the late singer David Bowie directed by Canada for whom she has been a colorist of choice for the past five years.
New York and Boston post-production shop Wax has promoted Drew Balke to editor. In his five years with Wax, Balke has worked on projects for Wrangler, Under Armour, Peloton Tread and Hennessy.
Arsenal Creative has added commercial color services to its roster of existing client offerings, naming Derek Hansen as its new colorist. Hansen had been a colorist with The Mill since 2015.