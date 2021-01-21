The 10 best Instagram analytics tools for 2021
Instagram has some of the highest engagement rates of any social media platform on the internet, making it one of the most valuable places to build brand presence and hype around your company. To get the most bang for your buck, though, you’ll want to use the best Instagram analytics tools to gather the insights you need for your campaigns.
Just like with regular marketing, your Instagram marketing will be more focused, efficient and cost-effective if you understand who you are trying to reach and how to reach them. And because Instagram has more than 500 million users, you definitely need to focus
In addition to getting the intel on your audience, Instagram analytics tools will help you refine your campaigns as you go. If one campaign is unsuccessful, you can pull up varying insights—depending on the tool—that will help you improve for next time.
No two tools are the same, however, and wading through the sea of options may have you feeling like you would rather just close your eyes and pick something.
This list of best Instagram analytics tools will help you make sense of your options. If you want to know that your data is safe and you are getting a high-value service, we recommend that you go with one of these 10 companies (listed in no specific order).
1. SocialFox
When it comes to running a successful Instagram campaign, SocialFox has the right tools to get the results you want. SocialFox has three pricing tiers that allow you to pick what works best for your business.
For example, you can use SocialFox to track more than 25 different individual metrics and also customize everything about your process, such as finding top posts in a designated time period or each demographic’s favorite photo filters.
You can use SocialFox to find out what makes a campaign rise above the noise, including specifics about your account’s audience. You can track your engagement to discover what resonates most with your followers—including filters, number of posts, hashtags and profile content—and use that information to boost your performance, build brand recognition, establish relationships with loyal fans and elevate conversions.
You can also learn what your competitors are doing on Instagram, their successes and mistakes, so you know where you stand in comparison.
Finally, SocialFox presents your information graphically so you can export branded graphs and charts that tell the story of every follower gained and lost, every click and every moment of engagement, all in real time.
2. Brandwatch
When you’re ready to expand your reach beyond Instagram, Brandwatch is one of the biggest, most integrative tools out there. It’s on our list because it includes Instagram analytics, but it does much more than that.
Brandwatch is an analytics tool that monitors every corner of the internet and social media to help you stay on top of trends and sentiment, responding to changes in real time.
To get started, you request a demo from Brandwatch, and an agent will customize your tool to meet your business’s goals. The nice thing about this approach is that you won’t be wasting money on anything you don’t need. However, the a la carte pricing can add up.
So if you are looking for an analytics tool that is fully customizable, gives you all the web data you will ever need, and makes it accessible and user-friendly, Brandwatch is where it’s at.
3. Keyhole
Keyhole is a service that’s similar to Brandwatch, with an à la carte approach to transparent pricing. The more features you opt for, the less expensive each one is, and you can add comprehensive live support as well. Plus, you can try on Keyhole for size before you commit, with a free trial that lets you try a limited version of the full corporate suite for seven days.
Keyhole, which is simple to learn, offers comprehensive analytics that do a little bit of everything. For example, it keeps an eye on your social media accounts, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and sends you notifications any time your company is mentioned on thousands of websites, news outlets and blogs.
It also gives you unlimited access to reports that will help you build one successful campaign after another, keep track of your competitors and find the influencers who are sure to reach your audience.
4. Hootsuite
Hootsuite is one of the best-known social media management tools on the internet. According to the website, the software is used by 800 Fortune 1000 companies.
Hootsuite includes so many features that it takes training to learn the program. But the company has you covered there. Hootsuite Academy offers training for the company’s platform for $99, or you can take an advanced social media advertising course for $249.
When you subscribe to Hootsuite’s services, you get everything you could ever imagine in the way of flexibility, analytics, team productivity and post management so you can track your click rates, hashtags, competitors, social engagement and more.
It allows you to get to know your social media performance at the granular level, as well, and dig into what you need to grow your brand presence and customer loyalty.
In addition to analytics, Hootsuite also helps manage your social media. You can use the program to create engaging posts and add them to your calendar. Hootsuite will automatically publish them when you choose across platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.
The standard level of service includes analytics and scheduling for up to 10 profiles, and you get all of the most important features included in that price tier.
5. Iconosquare
Iconosquare lets you automate your tracking for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and makes it simple to manage your social engagement from one dashboard, eliminating the need to click around from one site to another to join the conversation with your followers.
Iconosquare keeps track of all your tags and mentions, gives you insights into your impact and reveals data on other businesses in the industry so you always know where you stand compared to your competitors.
In addition, it lets you manage your posts across your social media accounts from one place. You can add your posts to the calendar, customize them for each platform, and Iconosquare will do the rest.
While Iconosquare doesn’t offer all the bells and whistles, it serves a range of purposes and is one of the most inclusive Instagram analytics tools out there. It’s an affordable option for smaller businesses that need help managing their social media in addition to analyzing it.
6. Sprout Social
Sprout Social lets you break down your analytics in unusual ways that give you a solid big-picture view.
You can look at your data based on your entire network of Instagram accounts, see how your marketing teams are doing, analyze the effectiveness of your paid boosts versus your regular posts, track your link clicks, monitor social conversations and more.
Sprout Social makes creating and scheduling your posts easy. It has a library of assets, including photos and videos, that you can use as starters for your posts. It will make suggestions for content, provide inspiration and even clue you in to the best times of day to reach your audience.
This tool is highly customizable and offers unlimited access to reports. In addition, the company’s website offers a wealth of resources to help you analyze and use your data, creating actionable adjustments that build your brand’s presence and customer enthusiasm.
Sprout Social is perfect for when your company is ready to take the next step and engage with its audience in a meaningful way.
7. Socialbakers
Socialbakers’ AI-powered social media intelligence gives you everything you need for an outstanding social media presence. This software is geared toward larger businesses that have 10 or more social media accounts, but it covers several platforms in one place.
The analytics it produces will be in-depth, and Socialbakers includes suggestions for growth and improvement in every morsel of data.
In addition to a detailed analysis of your audience and what resonates with them, Socialbakers provides information about your competitors, trends across the internet and benchmarks that let you know how your social media presence measures up in your industry.
The scheduling feature helps you identify the right time and content for your followers. It even uses image-identification software to let you know what people are paying attention to in real time all over social media.
Built as a straightforward and comprehensive program for teams, Socialbakers has the tools you need to succeed. It condenses all your social media analytics into easy-to-read charts and graphs, and it harnesses the power of data so you never have to waste your time creating another post that no one sees.
8. Buffer
If you’re a retail business looking to boost your sales and conversion rates on social media, this is your software. Buffer offers insights into your business’s performance on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and your Shopify Store.
The tool offers suggestions for how to improve your reach in every piece of analysis it provides, and you can customize every report.
The à la carte payment options allow you to pick and choose your services, including publishing tools. The software makes it easy to collaborate as a team to plan and post, and it gives you the ability to include a first comment in your posts. The mobile app makes it simple to manage your posting schedule from anywhere.
Buffer’s knowledge base offers a wide range of how-tos and frequently asked questions, or you can access Buffer’s other help options, such as social media, email and the Buffer community, with your paid service.
9. Loomly
Loomly is an Instagram analytics tool that does a bit of everything, although prospective customers will find only a few details on the website about what is included.
This company pushes its publishing tools, and they are about as robust as it gets. For every post you create, you will get inspiration and ideas, access to a content library so you can manage everything in one place, team approval tools so you know everyone is on the same page and mockups that allow you to see exactly how your posts and ads will look once they go live.
In addition to automating your posting schedule, you can choose to restrict your Facebook audience or push your content through to a preferred audience, boost your posts and create objective-driven campaigns through Loomly.
Loomly provides insight into your performance on several levels, including your overall account, your posts and your URL.
Though the metrics and presentation formats are not exactly clear, you can use Loomly for free for 15 days, with no obligation to buy.
10. Minter.io
Minter.io offers analytics on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, one account at a time. Monthly charges are per account, with a discount offered for 25 or more accounts.
Services range by tiers, ranging from standard analytics with the basic tier to a comprehensive and customizable functionality with the highest tier.
At this top level, you can receive performance intel on one competitor of your choice; analytics on your ads, your clicks and one hashtag; and learn about industry benchmarks. You can customize your exports and create your own branded reports.
You can also use Minter.io to find out when it’s best to post, get basic audience insights and analyze the performance of your stories.
For companies that are using only one Instagram account, this may be exactly what you are looking for.