Why Nike's Lauren Gallo puts community first

As senior director, brand marketing creative at Nike, Lauren Gallo, 35, spent the past year developing marketing campaigns around Billie Eilish’s Air Force 1 collab, a Megan Thee Stallion partnership celebrating the athleticism of the rap star’s life as a performer and another embracing dance as sport. What ties such efforts together are “the thread of making an impact on communities and making sport a daily habit,” Gallo said.

For Gallo, building community has been central to her work since her first major gig more than a decade ago, helping to build the brand of private members club Soho House. That theme remained crucial when she made her first stop at Nike leading global digital marketing for women in 2012, after which she moved to Apple to work on the “Today at Apple” retail program and then became global head of content marketing at Snapchat.