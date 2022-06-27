See all the 2022 Cannes Lions Grand Prix Winners

Michelob Ultra: Contract for Change

Agency: FCB New York

Michelob Ultra’s “Contract for Change” is an initiative designed to inspire U.S. farmers to go organic. The campaign had originally earned nine Lions during the 2020/2021 festival, including the Grand Prix in PR. It invited all U.S. farmers to go organic with the promise to support them financially in the three years necessary to make that transition. Once they have made the change, Michelob Ultra promised it would become the farmers’ first customer, purchasing crops to produce its organic light lager, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. Jury President Raja Rajamannar noted that the campaign went above and beyond what the jury was looking for. “It’s much more than a campaign; it’s a platform,” he said. “It did good for the company’s results and brand. It did good for the community and the planet.”