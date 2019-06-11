Cannes delegates warned about sexual harassment in airport ads
Delegates traveling to Cannes this year will be confronted at Nice airport with posters reminding them of the dangers of sexual harassment at the Festival.
Lucky Generals has created the series of ads for U.K. organization timeTo, which was set up last year by industry bodies WACL (the Women's Advertising Club of London), the Advertising Association and the National Advertising Benevolent Society to highlight the issue of sexual harassment in the industry.
Outdoor ads running at London's Heathrow airport as well as in Nice airport feature copy suggesting a potential conversation that could arise for a female employee at Cannes. For example: "Let's celebrate / all night / and share a cab / back to my hotel / room / then we can talk promotions." Another says: "Welcome to Cannes / careful not to get burnt / I can put some sun cream on your back / and your front / don't be shy."
The copy is broken up by slashes, to illustrate the campaign tagline: "Where do you draw the line?"
timeTo will also be giving away sunscreen, carrying the same copy, at various locations across the Festival. The campaign also includes circulating a video ad in which a young woman is persuaded to share a taxi with a male colleague, with pressure to go back to his hotel.
The owner of Cannes Lions, Ascential, will support the timeTo campaign with digital signage in the Palais throughout the week. timeTo is also participating in a session on June 19 featuring speakers such as Lucky Generals Founder Helen Calcraft, who is a founder member of timeTo, and Alice Archer, director of communications at IPG EMEA.
Calcraft said in a statement: “We know alcohol, evening events and travel away from home are our highest-risk areas. Cannes is a unique industry moment where we see the best of creativity the industry has to offer alongside some of the most appalling behavior. We need everyone to consider where they draw the line at Cannes."