A look at the 2022 Cannes Lions speakers and program

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has released some details of its programming including a list of first speakers for the upcoming June event.

The deadline for the 2022 Small Agency Awards is Wednesday, April 27. Submit your entry at AdAge.com/SAA2022

Agency notables taking center stage at the event include WPP CEO Mark Read, Accenture Song CEO and Creative Chairman David Droga, Dentsu International CEO Wendy Clark, VaynerX and VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk and Ogilvy Global Chief Creative Officer Liz Taylor, along with many others.

Client-side speakers include Adidas Head of Global Marketing Vicky Free, Diageo Chief Marketing Officer Cristina Diezhandino, PepsiCo CMO Todd Kaplan, as well as LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. The festival is also bringing out some celebrity speakers, such as actors Sir Patrick Stewart, Issa Rae and Ryan Reynolds, chief creative officer of MNTN and Maximum Effort.

The four-day event will be based on “six priority areas” identified by the Lions' State of Creativity Study which surveyed thousands of members of the marketing community about the issues facing the industry around the world, according to a statement by the conference organizers. The panels will focus on topics centered around the talent crisis; diversity, equity and inclusion; sustainability; data, tech and innovation; business transformation; and creative effectiveness.