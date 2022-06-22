Vice World News' 'Unfiltered History Tour' wins Brand Experience and Activation Grand Prix

“Brands are trying to make essential changes in the product environment, politics or culture by strongly moving people with people's emotions through strong experience brand work,” Sasaki added. "It cannot be done one way; new collaborations and partners are needed and new connections are being made between people, brands, and society.”

The work overall was seen in more than 100,000 tours and garnered 18 million impressions. As a result, the brand saw a 40% rise in TikTok followers, gained 2 million earned video views on the platform, and registered a 49% increase in total impressions on Instagram.

Controversy or clear winner?

Mojo Supermarket’s "DojaCode" campaign for Girls Who Code, which featured a codable Doja Cat music video to educate interested women about the skill, won two Gold Lions in the category and was one of the pieces of work in close contention for the Grand Prix, according to Sasaki.

“We discussed it a lot about 'DojaCode' and its social impact,” Sasaki said. “'DojaCode' is really nice, but I'm a coder. For me, the experience was actually basic to me, but I'm not the target [audience]. But the experience can have a reach ... and create a bigger impact.”