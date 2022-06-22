Vice World News' 'Unfiltered History Tour' wins Brand Experience and Activation Grand Prix

Vice World News' ”Unfiltered History Tour,” which took viewers into the history of disputed artifacts in the British Museum via augmented reality and immersive audio, has won the Grand Prix for Brand Experience and Activation at Cannes Lions.
The campaign, from Dentsu Creative's India office, allowed viewers to explore the museum and used Instagram AR filters to reveal the provenance of the pieces and the countries from which they were questionably “acquired.” Users scanned the artifacts, such as the Rosetta Stone and Parthenon marbles, unlocking an augmented reality feature that took them back into the time when they were acquired. Visitors could then listen to podcasts from experts hailing from the countries from which they were taken.
This is the second Grand Prix win for the campaign which also won the Grand Prix for Audio and Radio.