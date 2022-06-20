Cannes Lions Grand Prix All-Stars—where are they now?

In 2007, “Evolution” earned an unprecedented double Grand Prix, in the Cyber and the Film categories.
Legacy and Aftermath
“Evolution” win marked what Ad Age called a “new era” of Cannes Lions winners, shining a light on increasingly blurry category boundaries brought on the shift in media consumption toward digital platforms. Having started out as an online film, “Evolution” was recognized in the festival’s now-retired Cyber category. It then went on to nab the top honor in Film, a category that until then had been reserved for ads with proper TV buys.
The campaign drove home just how powerful the purposeful “Real Beauty” platform could carry the Dove brand. It set the stage for more attention- and award-winning work, including the “Real Beauty Sketches” campaign that debuted eight years later and earned the prestigious Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix.
“The Dove campaign contributed to the current prevailing thinking that every brand needs a ‘purpose,’” said Silvia Lagnado, the veteran marketer and former Unilever and Dove exec who helped put the “Campaign for Real Beauty” on the map. “While I strongly believe that every brand needs to know precisely why it exists, I find many brands’ purposes and resulting campaigns to be ludicrous. Be true, be relevant, be simple, be creative. And if you want to have a deeper positive impact on humanity, make sure you actually do.”
Marketing Now
“Real Beauty” lives on, and it’s impossible to separate the Dove brand from that mission. Dove has continued to score big on the platform, earning more Grand Prix, including the “Courage is Beautiful” campaign that captured the beautiful, yet worn and weary faces of frontline workers during the pandemic and last year earned top honors in Print and Publishing and Craft. Dove circled back to “Evolution” last year in a spot revisiting the original premise, but highlighting the toxicity of selfie culture on young girls. Another ad from this year used deepfake tech to expose how destructive influencers’ beauty advice can be.