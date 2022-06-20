Cannes Lions Grand Prix All-Stars—where are they now?

Grand Prix Wins

The campaign earned four top prizes, nabbing three of them on the first night of the 2017 Festival and then closing out the week with the Lions’ most coveted honor, the Titanium Grand Prix.

Legacy and Aftermath

“Fearless Girl” was a rare idea that transcended the advertising and marketing world to become a cultural icon and universal symbol of female empowerment. Jurors praised it for being both disruptive and effective (it later went on to win the Grand Effie). She went on to reappear in more pushes–she donned a lace collar to honor the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a bullet-proof vest as “Fearful Girl” for nonprofit Change the Ref, and wore a mask to promote safety during the pandemic. A four-year anniversary campaign placed “Fearless Girl” within a ring of glass shards, representing a shattered glass ceiling.

Since the campaign’s 2017 launch, of the 1,548 companies that were identified for not having a woman on their board, 948 have since added a woman director. “Fearless Girl has helped reshape gender diversity in corporate boardrooms across the globe, and continues to have a positive impact on our brand,” said John Brockelman, chief marketing officer of State Street Global Advisors.

Along with success, the campaign has also seen controversy. Critics accused it of being fake “corporate feminism,” SSGA patron appeared hypocritical when it settled a lawsuit alleging that it underpaid female and Black employees and there’s been ongoing litigation on commercial rights to the idea with artist Visbal, who this year brought “Fearless Girl” into the land of NFTs.

Marketing Now

Brockelman noted that the success of the campaign “inspired us to be bold in all of our advertising” and each new push “starts by focusing on a single, clear and powerful idea supported by creative that always strives to be out of category for financial services.” Recent efforts included a powerful emotional campaign starring Sugar Ray Leonard, humorous spots starring Elizabeth Banks and an investment education campaign set in a cinematic, dystopian world.



Watch: State Street Global Advisors CMO on the future of "Fearless Girl"

