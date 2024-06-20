Creators at Cannes—how brands, agencies and influencers are interacting at the ad festival

“I don’t think people are thinking of [influencer marketing] as just wall posting by the creators anymore,” Bendes said. “That’s just the beginning of the equation. A lot of people are instead thinking about, ‘How does a creator become the center of the campaign, and how does that creative get used in every location and every place, and how do the partnerships get deeper, so [creators] are coming to events [and] they’re on billboards?’”
Creator pain points
The Lions Creators program, in particular, has opened the door for creators to vent about pain points they often encounter when working with brands at this year’s festival, said Jamie Gutfreund, founder of influencer marketing consultancy Creator Vision. Many of the panels and events in the program are “geared toward helping [creators] as business owners” and touch on topics such as contract negotiations with brands and best practices for brand partnerships, she said.
Creators participating in the programming have pointed out issues such as the long delays in their payments from brands—with many creators not receiving their paychecks until 120 days after posting their sponsored content—and name-dropped brands, social platforms and agencies that have been unpleasant to work with or have skimped on payments, Gutfreund said
Billion Dollar Boy’s Owen highlighted a disconnect between what creators’ discussions at Cannes have focused on versus those led by brands and agencies. Creators are largely talking about wanting more “humane” and “empathetic” treatment from their brand partners (such as being paid in a timely manner), while brands are concentrating on innovation in influencer marketing and “wanting to be more peer-to-peer with creators” before having laid a foundation for strong relationships with influencers in the first place, she said.
“I think it’s being acknowledged [at Cannes] for the first time right now that creators are not just fun, willy-nilly videographers, they are businesses, and they should be treated as such—down to pay equity [and] down to even just the timing of when they receive their money,” said Halle Ihenacho, an in-house content creator and social strategist at Stagwell agency Gale, who is participating in the Lions Creators program