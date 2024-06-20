Creators at Cannes—how brands, agencies and influencers are interacting at the ad festival

In just the first two days of the festival, multiple CMOs and marketing execs approached Gagliese, whose agency partnered with Cannes Lions to develop the Lions Creators program, asking him to evaluate their current influencer marketing strategies and offer suggestions for how to uplevel them, he said. “There's a genuine interest from brands, every time I talk to them, to really understand that they're getting this right and to be doing it even better.”

Influencer marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy, too, has seen a boost in outreach from potential new clients at this year’s festival, said Becky Owen, the agency’s chief marketing officer. “The number of people that have reached out to us or tracked us down and said, ‘Can we speak? Can we grab half an hour?’ has significantly changed [from] last year to this year,” she said, adding that the agency met with about a dozen potential clients between Monday and Wednesday.

“Brands have been pretty forthcoming in saying, ‘[Influencer marketing] is a major focus area for us,’” Gagliese said of his discussions in Cannes. “It’s no longer, ‘Is this something we should do?’ It’s a lot of, ‘We need to expand this channel.’”