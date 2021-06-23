Special Report: Cannes Lions

Dove, Libresse, Travis Scott win 2021 Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions

Campaigns from Ogilvy and AMV BBDO earn more top prizes alongside music star's pandemic video game tour
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 23, 2021.
A cookieless future, Dave Grohl and no face masks: MediaLink welcomes the industry back during Cannes Lions
Credit:
Travis Scott/Fortnite

Ads from Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign, Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” tour in “Fortnite” and Libresse’s “#WombStories” earned the top prizes in Craft today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. 

In the category of Industry Craft, which honors the talent and skill necessary to deliver a beautifully executed solution to a brand’s problems, executions from Dove’s pandemic-themed “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign took the Grand Prix. Created out of Ogilvy Toronto and London, the out-of-home ads, “Patricia,” “Amanda” and “Patrick,” depicted the faces of healthcare workers, scarred and bruised by personal protective equipment. Earlier this week the campaign earned the Print and Publishing Grand Prix.

Credit:
Dove

In Digital Craft, Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” musical tour, reconceived for the pandemic to live in the world of Epic Games' Fortnite, earned the Grand Prix. Over five days in April 2020, Scott, in the form of a massive digital avatar that transformed from cyborg to spaceman, performed 15-minutes sets on a virtual island before massive audiences of Fortnite players. The experience drew 12.3 million simultaneous views on its first day, and more than 27 million unique players over its five-day run. 

In Film Craft, the Cannes jury once again honored Libresse for its “#WombStories” ad, part of the “#WombPainStories” integrated push that on Monday earned the Health Grand Prix for Good. Created out of AMV BBDO and directed by Nisha Ganatra of Chelsea films along with a group of all-female animators and illustrators, the multimedia film illustrated the women’s rich and varied experiences of strength, pain and pleasure centered in the universe of the uterus. 

 

 

 

