Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.
Find out more
Special Report: Cannes Lions

Facebook toasts creativity, diversity and community at Cannes Lions

By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on June 14, 2019.
Credit: iStock

Next week, Facebook and Instagram will bring together diverse voices from communities around the world to host conversations about inclusivity and celebrate the positive change happening on these platforms.

Stop by the Facebook Beach space throughout the week to get a front-row seat to sessions with industry leaders, explore how technology is transforming the future of creativity and more.

Clockwise from top left: Tanya Dua, Carolyn Everson, Giuseppina Buonfantino and Mark Read

Can you trust big tech? Hear industry leaders answer hard questions

Join Business Insider senior advertising reporter Tanya Dua, Facebook's Carolyn Everson, WPP's Mark Read and Kimberly-Clark's Giuseppina Buonfantino as they answer the hard questions on everyone’s mind at Cannes, including trust and the future of advertising.
Monday, June 17, 3:30PM

Sipping rosé with John Legend

John Legend is more than just an EGOT winner. At Facebook Beach, the singer, songwriter, actor and social activist will share how he uses impactful images and Instagram to drive social justice. Oh, and did we mention there will be rosé?
Tuesday, June 18, 12:45PM

 
 
'Star Wars': Feel the power of VR

Cross light sabers with Darth Vader in the new VR narrative series “Vader Immortal,” and hear what’s next for “Star Wars” and Oculus.
Tuesday, June 18, 2:45PM

Mark (left) and Lewis Tutssel

All in the family with the Tutssels

Hear ad legend Mark Tutssel, executive chairman and global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, face off with his son Lewis Tutssel, a creative rising star in his own right at Facebook, on the future of creativity.
Wednesday, June 19, 11:30AM

Clockwise from top left: Sheryl Sandberg, Marc Pritchard, Vita Harris and Madeline Di Nonno 

Sheryl Sandberg and the fight for gender equality in advertising

Facebook's COO, one of the industry's fiercest warriors for equality, leads a conversation with P&G’s Marc Pritchard, FCB’s Vita Harris and the Geena Davis Institute’s Madeline Di Nonno about the importance of diversity in advertising and how more balanced representation can benefit businesses, consumers and communities alike.
Thursday, June 20, 2PM

Credit:
Aura Photography Business
Curious about the vibe you’re giving off? Looking for a new profile photo?

Check out our beach activations and get your aura captured in a photo that displays the electromagnetic energy you’re giving off through color.
Monday, June 17, 1PM, and Wednesday, June 19, 1PM

Check out the full calendar of events at Facebook Beach.

In this article:

About black facebook logo

Founded in 2004, Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what’s going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them.
 

About Ad Age Studio 30

Ad Age Studio 30 is a custom content studio that specializes in the creation of paid content that resonates with the Ad Age audience. To inquire about Ad Age Studio 30, email James Palma at [email protected].

Most Popular