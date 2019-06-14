Facebook toasts creativity, diversity and community at Cannes Lions
Next week, Facebook and Instagram will bring together diverse voices from communities around the world to host conversations about inclusivity and celebrate the positive change happening on these platforms.
Stop by the Facebook Beach space throughout the week to get a front-row seat to sessions with industry leaders, explore how technology is transforming the future of creativity and more.
Join Business Insider senior advertising reporter Tanya Dua, Facebook's Carolyn Everson, WPP's Mark Read and Kimberly-Clark's Giuseppina Buonfantino as they answer the hard questions on everyone’s mind at Cannes, including trust and the future of advertising.
Monday, June 17, 3:30PM
John Legend is more than just an EGOT winner. At Facebook Beach, the singer, songwriter, actor and social activist will share how he uses impactful images and Instagram to drive social justice. Oh, and did we mention there will be rosé?
Tuesday, June 18, 12:45PM
Cross light sabers with Darth Vader in the new VR narrative series “Vader Immortal,” and hear what’s next for “Star Wars” and Oculus.
Tuesday, June 18, 2:45PM
Hear ad legend Mark Tutssel, executive chairman and global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, face off with his son Lewis Tutssel, a creative rising star in his own right at Facebook, on the future of creativity.
Wednesday, June 19, 11:30AM
Facebook's COO, one of the industry's fiercest warriors for equality, leads a conversation with P&G’s Marc Pritchard, FCB’s Vita Harris and the Geena Davis Institute’s Madeline Di Nonno about the importance of diversity in advertising and how more balanced representation can benefit businesses, consumers and communities alike.
Thursday, June 20, 2PM
Check out our beach activations and get your aura captured in a photo that displays the electromagnetic energy you’re giving off through color.
Monday, June 17, 1PM, and Wednesday, June 19, 1PM
About Ad Age Studio 30
Ad Age Studio 30 is a custom content studio that specializes in the creation of paid content that resonates with the Ad Age audience. To inquire about Ad Age Studio 30, email James Palma at [email protected].