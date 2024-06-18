German newspaper’s ‘100th Edition’ dedicated to Holocaust survivors wins Industry Craft Grand Prix

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and agency Scholz & Friends (part of the VML network) took home the Industry Craft Grand Prix on Tuesday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its “The 100th Edition” campaign.

The publication is known for photographing notable figures from Oscar winners to chancellors holding its papers over their faces. It dedicated its 100th edition of its “Brilliant Minds” campaign to combating German extremism by featuring a Holocaust survivor.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung photographed Margot Friedländer, 102, holding a paper over her face as she sat at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. Friedländer, a German Jew persecuted by the Nazis, survived the Holocaust by going into hiding when her mother and brother were arrested by the Gestapo in 1943.