German newspaper’s ‘100th Edition’ dedicated to Holocaust survivors wins Industry Craft Grand Prix

The issue featured Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin
By Sabrina Sanchez. Published on June 18, 2024.
Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer holds a Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

Credit: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Wim Wenders

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and agency Scholz & Friends (part of the VML network) took home the Industry Craft Grand Prix on Tuesday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its “The 100th Edition” campaign.

The publication is known for photographing notable figures from Oscar winners to chancellors holding its papers over their faces. It dedicated its 100th edition of its “Brilliant Minds” campaign to combating German extremism by featuring a Holocaust survivor.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung photographed Margot Friedländer, 102, holding a paper over her face as she sat at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. Friedländer, a German Jew persecuted by the Nazis, survived the Holocaust by going into hiding when her mother and brother were arrested by the Gestapo in 1943. 

The ad appeared in the paper on January 27, 2024, the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. 

The work also made the shortlist for this year’s Gerety Awards in the Work for Good category.

Gold winners 

Gold winners for Industry Craft in the U.S. include Coca-Cola’s “Recycle Me,” which also won a Grand Prix in the Print & Publishing category, as well as Coca-Cola’s “Thanks for Coke Creating,” which also won Gold in Print & Publishing. 

Other Gold winners: 

•    “Channel 4 Idents” by Channel 4, 4Creative London
•    “Great Indian Dunk” by NBA, Leo Burnett Dubai

Photo of Sabrina Sanchez
Sabrina Sanchez

Sabrina Sanchez is senior reporter, Creativity, at Ad Age. She was previously creative editor at Campaign US, and also served as a writer and reporter at Sidekick by Morning Brew and PRWeek.

