Xbox’s dream soccer experience from McCann London wins Entertainment Lions for Gaming Grand Prix

Xbox won big last month when its campaign to bring an amateur tactician to Bromley F.C. resulted in the soccer club achieving promotion to a higher league. Now, the effort has secured another win in the form of an Entertainment Lions for Gaming Grand Prix award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.
“The Everyday Tactician,” developed by McCann London, launched last November as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for avid players of the simulation video game series “Football Manager.” Xbox teamed with Bromley F.C., a London-based soccer club in the semi-professional National League, to hire one player to the real-life role of “support performance tactician” on the team’s coaching staff. The effort was timed to the 20th anniversary of “Football Manager.”