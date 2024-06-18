Xbox’s dream soccer experience from McCann London wins Entertainment Lions for Gaming Grand Prix

All went according to plan as the campaign selected one lucky applicant, Nathan Owolabi, and filmed his experience for a three-part TV series depicting the collision of digital and physical worlds. But expectations were eventually shattered as Owolabi helped Bromley F.C. to win the National League Playoffs in May and achieve promotion to the English Football League for the first time in 132 years.

The unconventional yet bold approach behind “The Everyday Tactician” paid off, showing that when creativity meets a bit of luck, something special can happen. In all, the campaign garnered 1.5 billion impressions and a 190% increase in “Football Manager” gamers on Xbox.

Gold winners

Two other campaigns won Gold in Gaming. They were:

“This Is Not a Game” for Movistar by VML, Mexico City. The campaign shows how predators lure young people through gaming environments. A seven-minute film depicts a teenager in Mexico being recruited by a local gang through interactions with an unknown online profile.