A Gymshark t-shirt earned Grand Prix at 2022 Cannes Future Lions

By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 22, 2022.
Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival
Credit: AKQA/Cannes Lions

A surprisingly simple, analog idea took the Grand Prix at the 2022 Future Lions competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity today. The “Ten Week Tee” is a workout shirt that aims to get newbies in the habit of working out—simply by telling them what they need to do each day at the gym.

 

The tee is imprinted with instructions for simple exercise routines they can perform, an idea meant to give them confidence amidst the regulars who may be grunting and sweating around them. As they continue to do their daily squats, lunges and jumping jacks, the instructions fade. Once they disappear after about 10 weeks, that’s the sign that the gym-goer has firmly developed a fitness habit.

The creators of the idea were ad students Nicolas Lindberg, Anna Zetterlund, Claes Holm and Fabian Luthander of the Berghs School of Communication. 

The Future Lions also honored Miami Ad School as School of the Year, having earned the most shortlist honors in the competition. 

Agency AKQA and the Lions Festival introduced the competition in 2006 to honor ad students' most forward-thinking ideas, not restricted by medium or category.

Each year, the contest partners with a brand. For 2022 the Future Lions teamed with both Gymshark and TikTok. This year’s theme asked students to come up with ideas that united and empowered the conditioning community and helped individuals to overcome barriers to achieving a healthy life.

Other big winners

Contrasting with the “Ten Week Tee,” the other Future Lion winners were more tech-driven. 

“SharkShare” is an app that allows gym membership holders who don’t work out daily to give days away to others who can’t afford a traditional subscription model. It was conceived by Álvaro Jiménez Rodríguez, Laura Esther Conesa Fernández of Brother Madrid.

“The Tank by Gymshark” is a TikTok smart filter that matches neophytes with virtual trainers with similar body types to help you improve while not being confronted with an unrealistic body image ideal. Miami Ad School San Francisco students Jimmy Marcheso, Tony Wong and Ted Masterson were behind the idea.

The final Future Lion went to another clothing idea, “Sharkwaves,” connected apparel that vibrates, allowing deaf individuals to experience music through their clothing in real-time. Seth Low, Keith Samson and Athena Tan Jiaxin of Nanyang Technological University conceived the idea. 

"It was so difficult to only select one Grand Prix winner this year, as I was blown away by the forward-thinking, innovative, and creative ideas put forward,” said Danielle Petesic, chief product officer at Gymshark, in a statement. “Gymshark can’t wait to bring the Ten Week Tee concept to life and we are grateful to be part of the process to deliver this idea. This year’s competition and entries underscored the importance of inclusivity and the clear desire for more companies to come forward and make efforts to support communities who feel underserved.”

"The winning entries speak to the power of community and what it feels like to become part of one, no matter who you are,” added Trevor Johnson, head of marketing, global business solutions EU at TikTok, in a statement. “It’s particularly inspiring to see how certain campaigns have used TikTok to unlock joy and build a real connection with the community.”

 

