A Gymshark t-shirt earned Grand Prix at 2022 Cannes Future Lions

The Future Lions also honored Miami Ad School as School of the Year, having earned the most shortlist honors in the competition.

Agency AKQA and the Lions Festival introduced the competition in 2006 to honor ad students' most forward-thinking ideas, not restricted by medium or category.

Each year, the contest partners with a brand. For 2022 the Future Lions teamed with both Gymshark and TikTok. This year’s theme asked students to come up with ideas that united and empowered the conditioning community and helped individuals to overcome barriers to achieving a healthy life.

Other big winners

Contrasting with the “Ten Week Tee,” the other Future Lion winners were more tech-driven.

“SharkShare” is an app that allows gym membership holders who don’t work out daily to give days away to others who can’t afford a traditional subscription model. It was conceived by Álvaro Jiménez Rodríguez, Laura Esther Conesa Fernández of Brother Madrid.