Libresse, Nike and Lacoste win Film Grand Prix at Cannes
Libresse’s #WombStories, Nike’s “You Can’t Stop Sport” and Lacoste’s “The Crocodile Inside” have each won Grand Prix in the Film category at Cannes Lions on the final day of the International Festival of Creativity.
Libresse's “Wombstories” proved to be the runaway success story of the Cannes Lions this year, with the campaign highlighting endometriosis and women's menstrual pain also winning a Titanium Grand Prix today. Its final Grand Prix came in Film, having already won the top prizes in Film Craft and Health. Libresse was also named the runner-up for the Cannes Lions Creative Brand award (behind Burger King). AMV BBDO, the agency which created it, won Cannes' Agency of the Year award, while Chelsea Pictures, the production company behind it with director Nisha Ganatra, won the Palme d’Or, presented to the best production company of the festival.
The jury, chaired by Adam&Eve/DDB's chief creative officer Richard Brim, also honored Nike's rousing "You Can't Stop Sport" ad with a Grand Prix. Released in summer 2020 at the height of the pandemic, the film saw agency Wieden & Kennedy Portland and director Oscar Hudson of Pulse expertly splice together otherwise unrelated found scenes of different athletes to make it appear as if they were moving as one.
The third Grand Prix went to Lacoste’s “The Crocodile Inside,” which was released in May 2019 and therefore missed the deadline of the last Cannes Lions in 2019. The dramatic brand film from the French fashion brand depicted an arguing couple who see the fabric of their apartment start to crumble around them and split apart. It was created by BETC Paris and directed by French directorial collective Megaforce.
It was a good day for Megaforce, which also grabbed a Gold Lion in the Film category for Burberry’s “Festive” campaign, which was created in-house, and for Pulse's Oscar Hudson, who directed Apple AirPods film “Bounce,” the recipient of another Gold Lion.
Other Gold Lions were awarded to Beats by Dr. Dre’s “Do You Love Me?” by Translation, Diesel’s “Francesca,” by Publicis Italy, Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” by INGO, David Miami and Publicis Romania, and Equal Pay Day’s “Eternal Pregnancy” by Mortierbrigade.