Special Report: Cannes Lions

Libresse, Nike and Lacoste win Film Grand Prix at Cannes

Libresse’s fourth Grand Prix also sees AMV BBDO crowned Agency of the Festival
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on June 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Starbucks ‘I Am’ wins Cannes Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix

Libresse’s #WombStories, Nike’s “You Can’t Stop Sport”  and Lacoste’s “The Crocodile Inside” have each won Grand Prix in the Film category at Cannes Lions on the final day of the International Festival of Creativity.

Libresse's “Wombstories” proved to be the runaway success story of the Cannes Lions this year, with the campaign highlighting endometriosis and women's menstrual pain also winning a Titanium Grand Prix today. Its final Grand Prix came in Film, having already won the top prizes in Film Craft and HealthLibresse was also named the runner-up for the Cannes Lions Creative Brand award (behind Burger King). AMV BBDO, the agency which created it, won Cannes' Agency of the Year award, while Chelsea Pictures, the production company behind it with director Nisha Ganatra, won the Palme d’Or, presented to the best production company of the festival. 

The jury, chaired by Adam&Eve/DDB's chief creative officer Richard Brim, also honored Nike's rousing "You Can't Stop Sport" ad with a Grand Prix. Released in summer 2020 at the height of the pandemic, the film saw agency Wieden & Kennedy Portland and director Oscar Hudson of Pulse expertly splice together otherwise unrelated found scenes of different athletes to make it appear as if they were moving as one.

Related Article
Cannes Lions 2021: Grand Prix winners
Dove, Libresse, Travis Scott win 2021 Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions
Ann-Christine Diaz
TBWA\London, FCB’s Area 23 and AMV BBDO win Cannes Grand Prix awards in health care
Adrianne Pasquarelli

The third Grand Prix went to Lacoste’s “The Crocodile Inside,” which was released in May 2019 and therefore missed the deadline of the last Cannes Lions in 2019. The dramatic brand film from the French fashion brand depicted an arguing couple who see the fabric of their apartment start to crumble around them and split apart. It was created by BETC Paris and directed by French directorial collective Megaforce. 

It was a good day for Megaforce, which also grabbed a Gold Lion in the Film category for Burberry’s “Festive” campaign, which was created in-house, and for Pulse's Oscar Hudson, who directed Apple AirPods film “Bounce,” the recipient of another Gold Lion.

Other Gold Lions were awarded to Beats by Dr. Dre’s “Do You Love Me?” by Translation, Diesel’s “Francesca,” by Publicis Italy, Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” by INGO, David Miami and Publicis Romania, and Equal Pay Day’s “Eternal Pregnancy” by Mortierbrigade. 

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Starbucks ‘I Am’ wins Cannes Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix

Starbucks ‘I Am’ wins Cannes Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix
Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix goes to Libresse '#WombPainStories' from AMV BBDO

Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix goes to Libresse '#WombPainStories' from AMV BBDO
Mastercard and Burger King win Cannes Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation

Mastercard and Burger King win Cannes Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation
FCB’s Area 23 continues strong Cannes showing with Radio & Audio Grand Prix win

FCB’s Area 23 continues strong Cannes showing with Radio & Audio Grand Prix win
Nike’s 'Crazy Dreams' campaign wins Cannes Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix

Nike’s 'Crazy Dreams' campaign wins Cannes Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix
Telenor and Ogilvy win Mobile Grand Prix at Cannes

Telenor and Ogilvy win Mobile Grand Prix at Cannes
AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Carrefour’s 'Act for Food' wins Creative Business Transformation Cannes Grand Prix

Carrefour’s 'Act for Food' wins Creative Business Transformation Cannes Grand Prix