NFL, McDonald’s and Tubi CMOs on building vibrant modern brands in a chaotic world

McDonald’s and the NFL, legacy brands with historically staid advertising, have both enlivened their approaches in the past five years through work from Wieden+Kennedy and 72andSunny, respectively. As more of an upstart, streaming platform Tubi has also done provocative work through Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

The talk at Tubi’s beach cabana touched on everything from how the three brands have learned to embrace risk to what great reactive marketing looks like in social media today.

Here are some key takeaways from the session below.

Learning to embrace failure

McDonald’s CMO Tariq Hassan: I fundamentally believe you do not get great outcomes or great execution unless you actually remove fear of failure from the organization. That was probably one of the hardest things. But we actually literally made failure part of the culture. We quarterly celebrate what we call the “Amazing Almosts.” We call it “Failing Greatly.” There is a great way to fail. We set up discussions around what that’s like, and we celebrate and we reward it.

Being willing to be polarizing

NFL CMO Tim Ellis: You have to be comfortable with making people uncomfortable. We have 200 million fans in the U.S. Anytime we come out with a social justice message, a message for LGBTQ, you name it, some of them will be like, “Oh shit, here we go again. Can’t you just play the fucking game? Why do we have to listen to shit?” If we listened to them, we would never progress or move forward at all.