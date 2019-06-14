The official Ad Age map to Cannes

You only think you don't need a map of Cannes: From restaurants to record stores to rendezvous spots, we've compiled some deep cuts for veterans and must-dos for newbies. (Click the map to enlarge.)
Armani Caffè
La Croisette, 42 43 BD
You’re going to need lots of A) ice cold beverages and B) caffeine. Armani Caffè, inside the namesake retailer, has the best iced coffee in Cannes.
Chunga (La)
24 Rue Latour-Mauborg
Need a break from the Gutter Bar? La Chunga is right next door! You can often score a seat and spontaneous dance parties have been known to break out. Plus it’s a front row seat to the Gutter’s runoff.
Discotis
2 Rond-Point Duboys D’Angers
Infrequently open and frequently messy, this record store is a gem. The owner is deeply knowledgable mais il ne parle pas anglais. Bring some vinyl home as a souvenir!
En Sortant de l’École
(Leaving School)
18 Rue Notre Dame
Feel guilty for missing Father’s Day? This toy store is packed with exquisite, expensive trinkets (that your kids might not love as much as you do).
Fred l’Ecailler
7 Place de l’Etang
The best place to play pétanque like (and possibly even with) a local.
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
167-165 Boulevard J. F. Kennedy, Antibes
This resort dates to 1887 and has hosted everyone from Winston Churchill to Liz Taylor. Bring mosquito repellent. And a swimsuit for the incredible infinity pool. Also cash. Lots and lots of cash.
La Brouette de Grand Mère
9 Bis Rue d’Oran
The name of this rustic Russian family-style restaurant translates to “grandma’s wheelbarrow.” When you’re sick of rosé you’ll appreciate the vodka and smoked fish.
La Colombe d’Or
Place du Général de Gaulle Saint-Paul-de-Vence
Tucked in the hills above Cannes, this hotel and bistro was a favorite haunt of the twentieth century’s greatest artists. Picasso, Matisse, Chagall all frequented—and their work hangs on the walls.
La Guérite Île Sainte-Marguerite
It’s a 10-minute boat ride to this lively restaurant on an island cove. Worth getting seasick for.
La Môme
6 Rue Florian
Among our favorite Italian restaurants in the city, situated in an old-world cobblestoned alley. Go al fresco.
Le Grand Hotel
45 Boulevard de la Croissette
The place to be on Wednesday night for Ad Age’s annual lawn party.
Les Murs Peints
Giant movie-themed murals adorn walls all over the city’s surrounding area. Look out for a nine-story-tall Marilyn Monroe, Harold Lloyd dangling from a clock and famous movie voitures.
Maema
Face du 26 Boulevard du Midi Jean Hibert
Take a breather, catch an exceptional sunset and drink a glass of rosé at this beach.
Marché Forville
6 Rue due Marché Forville
Stop by this sprawling indoor farmer’s market for some actual fresh produce and maybe some flowers for your, er, client.
Monoprix
9 Rue du Maréchal Foch
As soon as you arrive, load up on water (and wine) and snacks (and snacks) to keep at home because you will never be hydrated enough.
Old Town/Le Suquet
1 Petite Rue Sant-Antoine
Founded as a Roman camp, this is the original site of the city. Wearing heels? You may want to bring flip-flops.
Steak ‘n Shake
3 Place du Général de Gaulle
Quite possibly an epic troll, this comparatively opulent outcropping of the American roadside chain is always crowded. Ostentatious owner Sardar Biglari is proud enough to put his signature on the wall.