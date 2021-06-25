Publicis WW Mexico takes Grand Prix for Good at Cannes with voices of murdered journalists
The Grand Prix for Good went to “Still Speaking Up” at Cannes Lions on the final day of the International Festival of Creativity, recognizing a somber and distressing campaign that highlighted the deadly profession of journalists in Mexico.
The tech-heavy initiative for the legal defense organization, Propuesta Cívica, by Publicis Worldwide México adapted deepfake technology to bring four dead journalists back to life, digitally, to speak out against the violence that claimed their lives.
Between 2007 and 2019, when the campaign launched, more than 100 journalists were murdered in Mexico. Propuesta Civica worked with the families of four of them: Miroslava Breach, Javier Valdez, Moisés Sánchez and José Armando Rodríguez.
During the week of World Press Freedom Day, resurrected digital avatars began posting on Twitter, publishing the investigations that led to their deaths and even sometimes calling out officials who ordered the hit. The renewed attention eventually led to six corruption convictions.