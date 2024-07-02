Research from Meta, Kantar and CreativeX announces a new era of storytelling

“We know that nearly 70% of media has transitioned to digital platforms,” said panelist Rebecca Dykema, senior VP of partnerships and creative transformation at CreativeX. “The question we were trying to answer was: Can we help creatives make the business case for getting more resources to invest in that space?”

The study demonstrates that human connection, visual dynamism and atmospheric cues—as well as semiotics, the subtle ways ideas or objects communicate meaning—have a disproportionately positive impact on effectiveness.

The panel explored the study’s four “creative levers” that have an impact on improved ad effectiveness:

Intimacy levers:

• Human connection, including human presence and interaction with a viewer, which was shown to boost ad effectiveness by 81% over the baseline, performed the highest in the study.

• Brand integration, where the brand and product are a natural part of the story, results in a 46% increase in impact.



Immediacy levers:

​​​​​​​• Visual dynamism, including animation and fast pacing, which drives a 74% higher ad performance.

• A distinctive atmosphere, which may include music and a special color palette, leads to a 67% improvement in performance.

Ad effectiveness was defined as incremental volume per impression, Meta’s direct impact on sales, and Meta’s impact on brand equity and its impact on sales.

Exploring the human element

According to research on Meta platforms from Kantar and CreativeX, an analysis of 56,984 creatives, 1,295 campaigns and 13.1 billion impressions over a period of three years, it was the human element that caught the attention of the panelists.

“Humans are hardwired to like humanity, and the algorithm knows that,” said panelist Jimmie Stone, VP and global head of creative shop at Meta. “The study unearthed the idea of human interaction, with humans present in the ad, and especially when there is eye-to-eye contact with the viewer.”

Stone noted that understanding these elements of creativity, those that impact the user value, makes the algorithm actually work better, and is helping people connect with what they want to see. Here, he said, “creative becomes the new targeting.”

“And because this was an AI-powered piece of work, what’s super funny about this is that we came out saying that humans are more important than ever before,” said Dykema. “We find that these types of interactions work best when they’re human-led and AI-powered.”

This new understanding of creative is particularly impactful when the speed of delivering impressions is given primacy, the panel agreed.

“It’s actually important in all types of advertising, but it rose to the top in this study,” said panelist Jane Ostler, executive VP of global thought leadership at Kantar. “It’s about fast pacing, animation of some sort, whether supers or visuals, and the way the ad is edited. And it doesn’t have to be in 6 seconds; it could be 30 seconds. It’s about creating a connection and a feeling of emotion. Whether for long-term brand advertising as well as generating sales, creating a connection is vital.”

While the study did not address specific platforms, the panel noted the specific impact it can have on mobile devices. They’re personal items with limited dwell time, putting a premium on both immediacy and intimacy.

“It’s the vibe that pulls it all together, that helps your brand tell a consistent story that’s maybe emotive or funny but still fast-paced,” said Dykema.

The bottom line, the panel agreed, is that creative affects ad performance, and that specific creative factors affect ad performance most dramatically, both in the short term and for long-term brand-building.

“This study puts the power back in the hands of creative directors, which is probably the most exciting aspect of it,” said Shekhar Deshpande, head of strategy, global accounts, Meta. “It provides inspiration to creative teams who want to maximize the impact of their campaigns. We can’t wait to share it with the industry and help them leverage it.”

To find out more about the study, visit creative-effectiveness.co.