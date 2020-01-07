New Sony PlayStation logo draws plenty of jeers
Sony debuted its new logo for its next generation of console gaming, PlayStation 5, at CES in Las Vegas Monday.
The subtle change involves swapping the number four in “PS4” with the number five. For what it’s worth, the PS4 logo resembled that of the previous PlayStation console, the PS3 (which resembled that of the PS2).
Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO, told CES attendees on stage that Sony was “pleased to share our new logo.”
The PlayStation logo is not a change and isn’t new, says Patrick Hanlon, CEO and founder of Primal Branding. “Companies typically change or modify their logo to signal a change in the company—such as Google to Alphabet—or a significant change in the product,” Hanlon says. “But, as everyone admits, the existing PlayStation PS logo is not broken. As prior ‘evolved’ PS logo designs have suggested, PS has an incredible franchise with no need to conduct a design charrette just for the sake of change.”
At CES, attendees remained silent during the new logo reveal, but social media users didn’t hold back.
“This is just a reminder that there is almost no ‘right’ way to reveal a logo update,” says Michael Bierut, partner and owner of design firm Pentagram. “If you change it too much, people feel violated. If you change it too little, people feel cheated. Everyone will have a reason to complain, and the client simply has to take consolation in the idea that this represents some kind of ‘brand engagement.’”
Bierut adds: “Your only hope is to develop the conviction that the change is the right one, and stick with it until everything blows over, which it inevitably will.”
Video game companies such as Sony collectively spent nearly $1.8 billion in U.S. advertising in 2018, according to PwC. Sony did not respond to requests for comment. The PlayStation 5 is slated to release during the 2020 “holiday,” according to Sony.