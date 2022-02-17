Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

This month: Sure, this list could have solely been filled with star-studded Super Bowl commercials, but credit is due to a Twitter aspiration story and a beauty inspiration platform.
No. 5: AT&T: Gigillionaire
Who would have thought that one high school could produce two A-list celebrities like Mila Kunis and Demi Moore? Not Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, who have more in common than just their romances with Ashton Kutcher. For AT&T’s fiber internet service, the two stars, apparently unaware that they both attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, awkwardly walk up to the stage to claim their alma mater's Most Notable Alum award. But they lose out to an ordinary person, who is recognized for her internet connection and labeled a "Gigillionaire." Imagine if other Fairfax alumni, like David Arquette or Mickey Rooney, had attended this award ceremony? The ad is a beautiful reminder: you, too, could be better than a celebrity.
No. 4: Twitter: Tweet it into existence
Remember “The Secret," the book about manifesting your dreams? Twitter took that message to heart in an out-of-home campaign that featured forty billboards across major U.S. cities displaying aspirational old tweets from celebrities prior to their stardom. A New York City ad shows an image of singer Megan Thee Stallion next to a 2014 tweet that reads, “I need a team bc I promise rap gone take off for me.” In Hollywood, a 2018 tweet from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu said, “Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi.” You might want to tweet a dream or two. You never know what you might manifest.
No. 3: Idorsia: Seize the night and day
On this month’s “stars are just like us” theme, Jennifer Aniston is just like us! She just needs a good night’s sleep, but apparently, she and Mr. Sandman are on a break. But what’s more dreamy than one Jenifer Aniston? Two Jennifer Anistons! In a moment of comedic genius, Jennifer 1 asks Jennifer 2, “Are we in an ad?”
No. 2: Super Bowl celebrities
To address the elephant in the room, the Super Bowl happened and was indeed the largest gathering of celebrities in recent marketing memory—even more A-listers than usual for the Big Game. Standouts include Jennifer Coolidge and Gwyneth Paltrow for Uber Eats, Anna Kendrick for Rocket Mortgage and the many Joneses (and Jonas) of Toyota’s spot.
No. 1: L’Oréal Paris: Lessons of Worth
Continuing its “Lessons of Worth” platform that has included powerful messages of self-empowerment from stars such as Viola Davis and Eva Longoria, L’Oréal Paris recruited eleven new spokespeople to celebrate “International Boost Self-Esteem Month” during February. The miniseries includes moving and intimate speeches from Kate Winslet, Camila Cabello, and the campaign’s first male partner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The speeches explore each celebrity’s journey of finding their self-worth, and how the viewer can reflect on their own. The videos aren’t flashy but feel like a one-on-one conversation with each brand partner, making their words feel personal. Other A-listers that joined the campaign this month are actresses Helen Mirren, Andie Macdowell, Leila Bekhti; music stars Yseult and H.E.R.; fashion models Liya Kebede and Nidhi Sunil; and athlete Bebe Vio.
