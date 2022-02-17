Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

No. 2: Super Bowl celebrities

To address the elephant in the room, the Super Bowl happened and was indeed the largest gathering of celebrities in recent marketing memory—even more A-listers than usual for the Big Game. Standouts include Jennifer Coolidge and Gwyneth Paltrow for Uber Eats, Anna Kendrick for Rocket Mortgage and the many Joneses (and Jonas) of Toyota’s spot.

Continuing its “Lessons of Worth” platform that has included powerful messages of self-empowerment from stars such as Viola Davis and Eva Longoria, L’Oréal Paris recruited eleven new spokespeople to celebrate “International Boost Self-Esteem Month” during February. The miniseries includes moving and intimate speeches from Kate Winslet, Camila Cabello, and the campaign’s first male partner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The speeches explore each celebrity’s journey of finding their self-worth, and how the viewer can reflect on their own. The videos aren’t flashy but feel like a one-on-one conversation with each brand partner, making their words feel personal. Other A-listers that joined the campaign this month are actresses Helen Mirren, Andie Macdowell, Leila Bekhti; music stars Yseult and H.E.R.; fashion models Liya Kebede and Nidhi Sunil; and athlete Bebe Vio.

Read more: Viola Davis’ gripping self-worth speech for L’Oréal hits hard in a time of racial strife

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.