Top 5 food and beverage redesigns to know about right now

Nestlé Drumstick, which bills itself as “America’s Favorite Sundae Cone,” began noticing rivals, including the private label novelties marketed by retailers, featuring packaging with similar cues, such as a blue hue. A makeover rolling out now is meant to help the brand stand out in the crowded freezer aisle.

The refresh, handled by Chase Design Group, includes updates such as bolder photography, tilting the cone at an upward angle, adding wording and deepening the box’s blue color. The Drumstick logo with a cone standing in for the letter “i” was moved to an upward angle meant to evoke more energy for the brand, which is part of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, part of Froneri.

“Thanks to the redesign, our packaging now reflects a bolder personality that differentiates us from competitors and will be carried through on future innovations,” Elmer Gonzalez, brand manager, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement.

