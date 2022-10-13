Top 5 food and beverage redesigns to know about right now

Brands, even those with well-established legacies and brand cues, continue to search for ways to stand out. This week, Ad Age takes a look at some of the recent design overhauls across the food and beverage industry.
5. SodaStream
The at-home sparkling beverage machine maker, which PepsiCo bought in 2018, engaged design and branding agency Pearlfisher to assist with its redesign. A new logo features two interlocking water droplets arranged in a yin and yang formation, which SodaStream described as “depicting balance and harmony, as well as resembling the planet.”
The "Push For Better" tagline ties into the act of pushing the button on the machine to make sparkling water. Ads lean into the art of making sparkling water at home. Voiceover lines such as “water can be so much more than water” and “water is alive, always moving” might make some pause and ponder the meaning of the whole thing.
Nestlé Drumstick, which bills itself as “America’s Favorite Sundae Cone,” began noticing rivals, including the private label novelties marketed by retailers, featuring packaging with similar cues, such as a blue hue. A makeover rolling out now is meant to help the brand stand out in the crowded freezer aisle.
The refresh, handled by Chase Design Group, includes updates such as bolder photography, tilting the cone at an upward angle, adding wording and deepening the box’s blue color. The Drumstick logo with a cone standing in for the letter “i” was moved to an upward angle meant to evoke more energy for the brand, which is part of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, part of Froneri.
“Thanks to the redesign, our packaging now reflects a bolder personality that differentiates us from competitors and will be carried through on future innovations,” Elmer Gonzalez, brand manager, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement.
See more: Drumstick's “Another Day, Another Drumstick” video
Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. introduced a design makeover last month meant to evoke the “drippy, messy and indulgent” food they serve. The change includes a tweak to the chains’ smiling “Happy Star” logo. The new visual brand identity for the CKE Restaurant sibling chains comes from Design Bridge. More than 500 restaurant locations across 20 markets are expected to be updated by the end of the year.
The updated look just so happened to be announced days after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made headlines when he said federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him for about 15 minutes as he proceeded through the drive-thru of a Minnesota Hardee’s. The chain leaned into the incident with social media posts.
While it’s not exactly a redesign, M&Ms introduced a bit of a new design for the 81-year-old brand—its newest spokescandy. Purple is the Mars Wrigley brand’s first new character in a decade and, in case anyone was wondering, she's the brand's first-ever female peanut M&M character. She’s voiced by Amber Ruffin and has her own music video. And while she's a peanut M&M, she's being featured on the packaging for the upcoming Caramel Cold Brew flavor.
Everything old is new again. Burger King’s first creative work from OKRP puts a modern spin on the burger chain’s “Have it Your Way” song. The original tune, with lines such as “Have it Your Way at Burger King,” debuted in 1973 in a campaign from BBDO. New lyrics in ads released this month include “You rule, you’re seizing the day, at BK, have it your way.” It is perhaps the catchiest food marketing spin on an old musical favorite since Geico’s “Scoop! There It Is” sung by Tag Team.
The Home of the Whopper's design, as well, continues to get a bit of a makeover. First, in early 2021, Burger King introduced a fresh take on its 1969 logo, with its name in a font called Flame sandwiched in a bun. But sales, well, weren’t aflame. The No. 3 U.S. burger chain’s new $400 million, two-year “Reclaim the Flame” effort is meant to reinvigorate marketing and also includes menu and restaurant updates.