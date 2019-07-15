The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: July 15, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Nissan: Nissan Formula E Out of Home Campaign, TBWA/Chiat/Day N.Y.
Electric-vehicle racing series Formula E recently came to New York City’s Red Hook neighborhood in Brooklyn. To celebrate its arrival, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York created these stunning out-of-home ads that depict what various Brooklyn neighborhoods would look like, from the cockpit of a Nissan Formula E car.
4. Supercuts: Don’t Take Your Hair for Granted,
TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A.
We haven’t typically associated hair-cutting chain Supercuts—or the salon category in general—with outstanding creativity. But TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A. changes that with a new campaign that features, surprisingly, a bald spokesman. In a funny series of spots, directed by O Positive’s David Shane, actor Michael Kelly expresses his disdain for folks who have glorious heads of hair, but take them for granted. They should be going to Supercuts, he complains, while also fantasizing about what life would be like if his scalp were more densely populated.
3. Nike: Never Stop Winning, Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Fresh off the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team’s World Cup win, Nike debuted this simple but powerful black and white ad celebrating the victory. The spot makes sure to highlight the team’s Golden Boot-winning co-captain Megan Rapinoe, whose political stance has grabbed headlines in recent weeks.
2. Diesel: -14,000 Followers, Publicis Italy
Diesel and Publicis Italy delivered their latest act of proud defiance. The fashion brand recently debuted a collection tied to Pride Month and, because of it, lost about 14,000 followers on social media. Instead of ignoring it or bitching about it, the brand rejoiced and celebrated the “victory” in a social media post.
1. Maurten: Maurten Unofficial, Akestam Holst
Sports drink Maurten is a favorite among elite endurance athletes, but it gets tricky since the athletes already have sponsorships with big name brands. So, in order to make its products “safe” for these pros to use, Maurten and agency Akestam Holst created a special line just for them. The products themselves are the same, but the packaging is completely devoid of any branding. The company is promoting the line in a sports ad spoof that plays with the idea of anonymity.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.