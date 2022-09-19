The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: A pharma ad that draws you in, outrageous fashions with purpose, a famous film, revisited.
This week: A pharma ad that draws you in, outrageous fashions with purpose, a famous film, revisited.
How often do worries about gun violence creep into your everyday routine? This new PSA from March Fourth, an organization formed in the wake of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting on July 4th this year, illustrates such fears through the eyes of everyday individuals such as a school teacher, a church congregant and a family at a movie theater. Created out of Quality Meats and Zambezi, the ad breaks ahead of the group’s march on the Capitol this week to encourage the Senate to pass the federal assault weapons ban.
Just as fashion weeks hit New York and London, personal finance brand Nerdwallet and Deutsch LA came up with their own couture creations as a stealthy way to dole out financial advice. Teaming up with British designer Jack Irving, they created the “Inflashion” line of outrageous wears meant to illustrate how consumers can prepare for inflation. The line includes a gigantic puffy coat that encourages consumers to pay down any of their balances and a vest full of swirling money, a reminder to spread investments across different asset classes to prevent it from flying away.
It’s not often that pharmaceutical ads can command your rapt attention, but this one from Astra-Zeneca via Edelman does just that, with the help of Hollywood A-Lister Jeff Bridges. In the long-form spot, Bridges recounts his challenges simultaneously fighting cancer and COVID. He explains that a treatment that helped increase his antibodies helped him get out into the world again to enjoy major life moments such as his daughter’s wedding. The piece benefits from Bridges’ natural delivery as well as the Hollywood talents he pulled in to help produce it, including director Scott Cooper and musician T Bone Burnett. The film is an unbranded PSA aimed at encouraging the use of long-acting antibody treatments (which Astra-Zeneca can provide).
The classic Brazilian film “City of God” gets a sequel for its 20th anniversary, courtesy of Motorola and telecom brand Vivo. “Buscapé,” from VMLY&R, brought back the original filmmakers and two of the movie’s actors, Alexandre Rodrigues in the title role and Edson Oliveira. Buscapé, now a professional photojournalist, returns to his hometown and reunites with his friend, only to discover a cover-worthy story that takes him on a dark adventure reminiscent of the original film. The storytelling is skillful and well-crafted, almost enough to make you forget it’s an ambitious product play.
World Cup this year will be held in Qatar in November, and ahead of the tournament, Adidas has been teasing Gen Z fans around the world with surprising reveals of its FIFA World Cup kit. In Argentina, for example, the brand hid the kit in the wall of the national team’s go-to barbershop. In Mexico, fans found it on the back of a famous taco chef and while in Japan, it appeared in a special edition of the “Blue Lock” and “Giant Kililng” manga.