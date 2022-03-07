Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

A trashy idea, an auto ad with a bizarre pitch, fast feeders' crave tactics and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Top 5 meatless meals and plant-based promos you need to know about right now
Credit: Ad Age

This week: A garbage idea, a car brand takes a weird turn, restaurants get inventive to heighten cravings—and more.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

5. Glad: LeParty
Agency: FCB Chicago/Upstream Inclusion

We don’t know the last time we got excited over a trash bag. Actually, we’ve never gotten excited over a trash bag—until now. A new push from FCB promotes the new pink cherry-blossom ForceFlexPlus offering with all the fanfare of a fashion ad. The idea was developed out of the agency’s dedicated Upstream Inclusion practice, which aims to drive more inclusion and diversity throughout the shop’s work. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. Burger King: Sorry for the confusion
Agency: David Madrid

Burger King aims to get meat-eaters' tummies grumbling with this new outdoor campaign from David Madrid. The super close-up shots of what look like cuts of beef, bacon and more are actually images of veggies such as red pepper, beetroot and radicchio. The ads apologize for “confusing” passersby, informing them that they can satisfy their cravings with the fast feeder’s delicious plant-based Whoppers.

 

 

 

 

 

Credit: Burger King

3. Ikea: Ikea is coming to Hammersmith
Agency: Mother London

Last week, Ikea went really big to announce the opening of its first small-format store. New ads from Mother London featured gargantuan-sized Ikea products such as its “Jattelik” soft dinosaur toy and a “Regnuskur” lamp integrated into scenes with iconic London landmarks. The campaign promotes the new “Livat” urban store in Hammersmith, West London, which is a quarter the size of a typical ikea. It’s the first of many that Ikea plans to open globally, with the next two to debut in San Francisco and Toronto. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit: Ikea

2. McDonald’s: Silence your night whale
Agency: Nord DDB

Radio may be an unsung medium, but it often yields some of the best ideas, as it requires expert copywriting and production to really resonate. That’s evident in this clever ad from McDonald’s from Nord DDB promoting the Golden Arches’ late-night hours.

 

 

More of the Top 5
Top 5 meatless meals and plant-based promos you need to know about right now
Jon Springer
Watch: The top creative brand ideas of 2021
Ann-Christine Diaz
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Erika Wheless
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Ann-Christine Diaz

1. Renault: Unprecedented choice
Agency: Publicis Conseil

Renault’s new hybrid model, the Captur, looks fantastic in the brand’s new ad. But the advertiser is telling consumers they shouldn’t drive it. The new campaign takes an unconventional approach to promoting its eco-friendly offering by encouraging consumers to turn to other means of transport when they can in order to help the health of our planet. The ad, from Publicis Conseil, arrives in France in anticipation of the country’s new legislation called the Mobility Orientation Law, directed toward reducing car usage.

 

 

 

 

 

For more great ideas, bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day at Adage.com/Creativity. 

High-quality journalism isn’t free. Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Top 5 meatless meals and plant-based promos you need to know about right now

Top 5 meatless meals and plant-based promos you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
The top 5 Super Bowl 2022 commercials

The top 5 Super Bowl 2022 commercials
The top 5 (non-Super Bowl) ads to watch now

The top 5 (non-Super Bowl) ads to watch now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now