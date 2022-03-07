The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: A garbage idea, a car brand takes a weird turn, restaurants get inventive to heighten cravings—and more.
We don’t know the last time we got excited over a trash bag. Actually, we’ve never gotten excited over a trash bag—until now. A new push from FCB promotes the new pink cherry-blossom ForceFlexPlus offering with all the fanfare of a fashion ad. The idea was developed out of the agency’s dedicated Upstream Inclusion practice, which aims to drive more inclusion and diversity throughout the shop’s work.
Burger King aims to get meat-eaters' tummies grumbling with this new outdoor campaign from David Madrid. The super close-up shots of what look like cuts of beef, bacon and more are actually images of veggies such as red pepper, beetroot and radicchio. The ads apologize for “confusing” passersby, informing them that they can satisfy their cravings with the fast feeder’s delicious plant-based Whoppers.
Last week, Ikea went really big to announce the opening of its first small-format store. New ads from Mother London featured gargantuan-sized Ikea products such as its “Jattelik” soft dinosaur toy and a “Regnuskur” lamp integrated into scenes with iconic London landmarks. The campaign promotes the new “Livat” urban store in Hammersmith, West London, which is a quarter the size of a typical ikea. It’s the first of many that Ikea plans to open globally, with the next two to debut in San Francisco and Toronto.
Radio may be an unsung medium, but it often yields some of the best ideas, as it requires expert copywriting and production to really resonate. That’s evident in this clever ad from McDonald’s from Nord DDB promoting the Golden Arches’ late-night hours.
Renault’s new hybrid model, the Captur, looks fantastic in the brand’s new ad. But the advertiser is telling consumers they shouldn’t drive it. The new campaign takes an unconventional approach to promoting its eco-friendly offering by encouraging consumers to turn to other means of transport when they can in order to help the health of our planet. The ad, from Publicis Conseil, arrives in France in anticipation of the country’s new legislation called the Mobility Orientation Law, directed toward reducing car usage.