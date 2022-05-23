The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: an eye-opening story about data dangers, a sports legend's ultimate match-up, a bold message during crypto's meltdown and more.
This week: an eye-opening story about data dangers, a sports legend's ultimate match-up, a bold message during crypto's meltdown and more.
Apple last week debuted another delightful illustration of the iPhone’s many privacy features in a new ad from TBWA\Media Arts Lab and directed by Smuggler’s Ivan Zacharias. The sumptuous new film imagined an auction in which a woman's text messages, emails and shopping history, among other personal data, were being sold. But a simple tap of the iPhone’s various data protection features makes the data threats disappear in a “poof!”
Coca-Cola recently unveiled a huge global push for “Coke Music Studio,” a platform that hopes to support the careers of emerging artists around the world. A festive new anthem film brings together K-Pop girl band TRI.BE; Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Tems; Grammy-nominated American R&B singer Ari Lennox; British singer-songwriter Griff; Canadian-Indian rapper and producer Tesher; Turkish electro-pop producer Ekin Beril and Latin urban pop singer Mariah Angeliq, with an orchestra led by Ukrainian conductor Nicola Krauze, in a massive performance of the Queen track “It’s a Kind of Magic.” Each artist also recorded their own version of the tune, featured on Coke’s YouTube Hub, and Coke packaging will have scannable codes connecting consumers to content, merch and more.
Just as the cryptocurrency market has gone into meltdown, Coinbase, the crypto exchange platform that caught audiences off guard during this year’s Super Bowl, returns with another surprising message. The spare new ad, which debuted Wednesday during an NBA playoff game, featured a series of tweets from users saying “Crypto is dead.” But clever typography adjustments to the dates of each tweet highlight an amusing fact: those naysayers have been echoing the same message for a decade. The ad, from Accenture Song, coincides with Coinbase’s tenth anniversary. “We hope this ad inspires people who have been through these types of challenges before—whether in crypto or beyond—to share their wisdom, and inspiration,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch in a company blog post.
In its latest innovative tech move, Michelob Ultra expanded on its platform that “It’s only worth it if you enjoy it,” by attempting to bring “joy” to a sports icon who never seemed to have that much fun. Tennis legend John McEnroe, known for going ballistic on the court throughout his career, participated in the match of a lifetime, or rather, “lifetimes,” in this innovative program that pit him against multiple versions of himself throughout his career. FCB New York worked with production company Unit9 to bring the idea to life using multiple technologies that included A.I., Unreal tech and robotics. The match ran during an hour-long program on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Last week, Wieden+Kennedy Portland debuted another thought-provoking film addressing the experiences of the AAPI community. A follow-up to “Call it Covid,” the poetic piece combines words and imagery to confront how the myth of the “model minority” only serves to create rifts between different underrepresented groups, and has continued to do so ever since the phrase was coined in the ‘60s during the U.S. civil rights movement. The piece was led by creatives Dan Koo and Titania Tran (recent Creative of the Year honoree at Ad Age’s Creativity Awards). “The ‘model minority’ myth portrays Asian folks in such a way that hurts not only us, but everyone else held in comparison,” Tran said.
