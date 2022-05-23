The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

Last week, Wieden+Kennedy Portland debuted another thought-provoking film addressing the experiences of the AAPI community. A follow-up to “Call it Covid,” the poetic piece combines words and imagery to confront how the myth of the “model minority” only serves to create rifts between different underrepresented groups, and has continued to do so ever since the phrase was coined in the ‘60s during the U.S. civil rights movement. The piece was led by creatives Dan Koo and Titania Tran (recent Creative of the Year honoree at Ad Age’s Creativity Awards). “The ‘model minority’ myth portrays Asian folks in such a way that hurts not only us, but everyone else held in comparison,” Tran said.

