The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now
Diversity reaches a whole new level in a pair of campaigns, one big brand's big poser move and more.
A programming note from the Creativity editors:
We’re on summer hiatus for our weekly live show. Stay tuned to our social channels for more details on our return. In the meantime, take a look at our picks for the week—and check out all of our past Top 5 lists here.
5. Amazon: Prime Changes Everything
Agency: Joint London
Amazon Prime put a feminist and modern spin on the stories of legendary female characters in the brand’s new campaign out of Joint London. A pair of spots directed by Hungry Man’s Wayne McClammy imagine what would have happened if fairytale princess Rapunzel and Egyptian leader Cleopatra had access to Amazon Prime and its conveniences.
4) OKCupid: Every Single Person
Agency: Mekanism
Dating platform OKCupid recently debuted what it’s calling its most diverse campaign to date. “Every Single Person” from Mekanism features striking out-of-home ads that speak to a broad spectrum of daters, including pansexuals, bears, submissives, non-binary individuals, non-monogamists, vaxxers and more. Artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari, who were behind the compelling images in the brand’s “DTF” campaign via Wieden+Kennedy, returned to create more out-there visuals for this latest push. Between the risque scenes (such as one ad featuring the connected tongues of kissers) and the variety of protagonists, CMO Melissa Hobley acknowledged that the campaign will likely ruffle some feathers. “We’re going to offend a lot of people, and we’re ok with that,” she told Ad Age.
3) Sephora/The Cut: Celebrate Black Beauty
Agency: R/GA
Sephora and The Cut are the latest to celebrate the influence of Black culture on all of culture in a new campaign from R/GA. The beauty and media brands highlight the impact of Black beauty pioneers on mainstream beauty culture in an integrated campaign running across a sponsored section in The Cut, a four-episode podcast and branded content across Vox Media channels. The anchor of the campaign is an anthem film that traces the mainstream appropriation of Black beauty trends.
2) KFC: Where Ikea Is
Agency: PS21-Madrid
In Majorca, Spain, KFC doesn’t have much of a presence, so to promote its new restaurant opening on the island, it leveraged the cred of another big brand—Ikea. KFC was setting up shop in Polígono de Son Malferit, an area best known as “where IKEA is.” A billboard announcing its arrival “borrowed” Ikea equity and rendered the KFC name in the style of the furniture retailer's logo, featuring a similar font and yellow and blue palette. Ikea responded in kind, leaping off KFC’s marketing moment to promote its own vegetarian meatballs.
1) Brewdog: The Planet’s Favourite Beer
Agency: Droga5 London
Brewdog beer jumps on the “diversity” bandwagon with a new ad that, like the OKCupid campaign, seems to embrace everyone. The spot from Droga5 London pitches Brewdog as the beer for meat-eaters, vegetarians, fake vegetarians, close talkers, alien believers, fun fair workers and even people who don’t care for Brewdog (like Heineken drinkers). Turns out it’s a play to promote Brewdog’s environmental credentials. The brand has invested a lot into becoming the “world’s first carbon-negative brewery.” It committed to planting more than a million trees by 2022, for example. So the point of the new campaign is that in doing good for the planet, ithe brand's doing good for everyone, whether they like Brewdog or not.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity every day at Adage.com/Creativity.
