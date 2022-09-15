Top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about now

Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week we look at some new ideas, and creative solutions, from food and beverage brands. Visit our site each Thursday for a new ranking of campaigns from the past month.

A hot dog-flavored popsicle? Gross. But also attention-getting. And in the case of this Oscar Mayer creation, fan-inspired. The frozen treat (and we use the word "treat" loosely) is made of flavored frozen gelato, described as capturing an Oscar Mayer dog’s smokey, umami notes with a swirl of mustard. The idea came from Oscar Mayer agency Johannes Leonardo and was sparked by the brand polling fans on product ideas. The “Cold Dog” was sold for $2 at select locations of frozen desserts company Popbar in Long Beach, New York, Atlanta and New Orleans. The perfect topping? Too bad this French’s mustard ice cream is not still around.