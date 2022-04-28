The top 5 food campaigns you need to know about right now

4. A sweepstakes gone to waste

It turns out that the potential of leftover food isn’t the only thing consumers are failing to see in their fridges.

In an experiment designed to make a point about the overlooked plague of food waste, Hellmann’s and agency Wunderman Thompson erected a series of billboards around New York City picturing an open refrigerator and the caption, “There’s more in your fridge than you think.” Amid loose asparagus spears, chickpeas in Tupperware and half a red pepper was a note with a call to action: the first to spot the card and alert the brand with a direct message on Instagram could win a $1,600 prize—a figure equal to the amount of money that the average American household wastes on thrown-away food every year.

Over the course of April 18-25, an estimated 4.4 million consumers saw the ad, which also appeared on Hellmann’s Instagram page—but not a single consumer claimed the prize. “This creative campaign highlights how we’re all guilty of leaving money on the table by not taking a closer look at what’s in our fridge,” said Ben Crook, senior director, dressings and condiments for Hellmann’s parent, Unilever.

The stunt supported Hellmann’s overarching “Make Taste, Not Waste” campaign, whose goal is to enable 100 million people a year to be more resourceful with food so they waste less, an action with positive effects on sustainability, climate change, public health crises, and economic health.

