The top 5 food campaigns you need to know about right now

5. Heinz dives into 'burger-dipping' trend
Cashing in on the TikTok trend of burger-dipping, Kraft Heinz has released a product designed for dunking hamburgers in sauce. Heinz Dip & Crunch combines a tangy mayonnaise-based sauce and crispy potato “chunchers”—tiny chips—in a two-in-one package, in both regular and spicy varieties. The item, priced at $2.49, provides consumers a convenient way to add a decadent zest and crunch to their burgers.
Heinz debuted the product through an early rollout in select Jack in the Box restaurants before taking it to retail stores nationwide this year. Kraft Heinz officials said the product is the first innovation from the “Kraft-O-Matic”—the company’s cheeky name for an analytics program, run in partnership with Google. The program integrates consumer insights, point-of-sale data and other marketing information to identify coming food trends and product development opportunities.