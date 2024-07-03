Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 metaverse moments you need to know about right now

McDonald’s and Meta are among the brands in this month’s roundup of metaverse marketing moments
By Asa Hiken. Published on July 03, 2024.
Walmart’s virtual shopping platform, “Realm”

Credit: Walmart

This round: Employees in the metaverse and a big retailer goes all out

5. Ikea hiring metaverse employees

Ikea U.K. and Ireland last month opened new job listings—for positions in the metaverse. The furniture brand is seeking prospective employees who can help out in its “Co-Worker” game on Roblox, a virtual experience in which players can learn what it’s like to work in a physical Ikea store. Opportunities include reskilling and moving into a new department, as well as taking on more responsibilities in leadership roles.

 

The kicker is that these workers will get paid real money. The recruiting effort is a testament to how companies are taking virtual environments more seriously, whether for consumer-facing marketing moments or internal-focused growth opportunities. Those interested can formally apply on social media or via posters placed in physical stores.

4. Google deploys new gaming strategy 

Google launched a gaming strategy last month spanning a variety of formats. On YouTube, the tech giant expanded “Playables,” a catalog of over 75 free titles that fit mostly within the casual gaming genre. These offerings include various puzzle games, chess and Angry Birds, but could soon expand to user-generated content, experts told Ad Age.

Virtual avatars are also a part of the strategy. On Fitbit, Google unveiled “eejies,” which are virtual characters that users can personalize through participation in the device’s Fitbit Arcade games. The avatars are geared toward kids and meant to incentivize engagement with gamified health activities, including mindfulness and dancing.

An “eejie”

Credit: Google

And to top things off, Google integrated its most popular VR games on Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, which have sold more than 1 million units since their respective launches in 2016 and 2019, will now be available in what many claim to be the best immersive device on the market. The integration not only rekindles interest in these titles but signals Google’s validation of the incipient VR industry, experts told Ad Age. 

3. Meta restructures Reality Labs

Reality Labs, Meta’s business unit focused on all things virtual, underwent a significant restructuring last month, per The Verge. The unit was split into two groups: a “metaverse” group, which includes the tech giant’s Quest headset line, and a “wearables” group, which includes its Ray-Ban smart glasses project. As part of the restructuring, Meta laid off an unspecified amount number of employees.

The change-up is the latest curveball to impact Reality Labs, following several years’ worth of losses and mounting skepticism about the viability of Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse focus. In April, Meta reported a $3.85 billion operating loss for Reality Labs in its first-quarter earnings. This puts the division’s total losses at over $45 billion since the end of 2020, according to CNBC.

2. McDonald’s returns to the metaverse

McDonald’s Singapore last month launched a metaverse world inside its mobile app. Dubbed “My Happy Place,” the experience invites fans to play games, dress an avatar, build a restaurant and unlock rewards, such as merchandise and a chance to win free meals for a year. “My Happy Place” lives inside software run by metaverse platform Bandwagon Labs.

The activation also features special perks for holders of free Grimace NFTs the chain dropped last year, per Decrypt. These holders can access exclusive merchandise and an island off-limits to everyone else. “My Happy Place” follows a metaverse experience launched by McDonald’s Hong Kong last year called “McNuggets Land,” which existed on The Sandbox platform. In 2022, the brand also activated the metaverse for the Lunar New Year.

1. Walmart’s virtual shopping spree

The number one spot in this edition’s list goes to Walmart, which launched a virtual shopping platform last month that shows just how deeply the corporation is driving its metaverse efforts. “Realm” is a destination for 3D commerce, in which users can visit virtual worlds to discover new items and purchase them in real life through a connection to Walmart’s website.

Inside an experience in Walmart Realm

Credit: Walmart

Influencers play a significant role, too. These creators operate their own storefronts, promoting trends and products, which Walmart will periodically update in accordance with back-to-college and the holidays seasons. And gaming opportunities, including obstacle courses and card games, are provided to further strengthen engagement with the experience.

Realm “feels like an evolution [of 3D commerce], but also familiar,” Justin Breton, director of brand experiences and strategic partnerships at Walmart, told Ad Age.

The experience is the latest effort that Walmart has launched in the metaverse. The corporation has an evolving presence on Roblox, most recently with Walmart Discovered, where users are also meant to discover virtual items available at Walmart. This week, Walmart announced a partnership with e.l.f. Beauty that will bring purchasing functionality to the cosmetic brand’s Roblox world. Users will now be able to shop for items like lip balm and sunscreen and then buy them directly on Walmart’s website.

