The top 5 metaverse moments you need to know about right now

3. Meta restructures Reality Labs

Reality Labs, Meta’s business unit focused on all things virtual, underwent a significant restructuring last month, per The Verge. The unit was split into two groups: a “metaverse” group, which includes the tech giant’s Quest headset line, and a “wearables” group, which includes its Ray-Ban smart glasses project. As part of the restructuring, Meta laid off an unspecified amount number of employees.

The change-up is the latest curveball to impact Reality Labs, following several years’ worth of losses and mounting skepticism about the viability of Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse focus. In April, Meta reported a $3.85 billion operating loss for Reality Labs in its first-quarter earnings. This puts the division’s total losses at over $45 billion since the end of 2020, according to CNBC.

2. McDonald’s returns to the metaverse

McDonald’s Singapore last month launched a metaverse world inside its mobile app. Dubbed “My Happy Place,” the experience invites fans to play games, dress an avatar, build a restaurant and unlock rewards, such as merchandise and a chance to win free meals for a year. “My Happy Place” lives inside software run by metaverse platform Bandwagon Labs.