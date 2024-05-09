Top 5 metaverse marketing moments you need to know right now

No 2.: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg glows up

There have been some big announcements out of Meta Reality Labs since April, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg even got an upgrade. Zuckerberg fronted two big changes in Meta’s metaverse department: One was the introduction of AI assistants into Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The AI assistant makes the glasses more functional, initiating phone calls and taking photos. Meta also made a play to grab a larger share of the virtual reality market, opening the Quest operating software, which powers Meta Quest headsets, to third-party manufacturers.

Meta is hoping its operating software will power the mixed-reality ecosystem similar to how Google Android runs on third-party mobile phones. Manufacturers such as Lenovo and Asus will now be able to make VR devices based on Quest OS.

The famous CEO made the latest announcements in two online videos, which led to a flurry of memes about how he seems to have had a makeover. The TikTok-style explainer videos also led viewers to notice a more natural demeanor from Zuckerberg. One photoshopped, bearded image of him circulated online, too.