Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, and Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, look back on the week's standout ideas, including a spot that will really irritate gamers, a sweet welcome back ad, a gassy gas idea and more.
5. Unioil: You Drive Change
Agency: Gigil
If cow’s burps and flatulence are bad for the environment, is human gas harmful too? The man in this ad for Philippine fuel brand Unioil seems to think so, so he goes out of his way to prevent his own emissions from reaching the atmosphere—by catching his farts in a jar. The spot, from Manila-based Gigil, makes the point that being environmentally responsible doesn’t have to be that hard—you just have to gas up at Unioil, which apparently, has the cleanest range of fuel in the Philippines.
4. Mtn Dew Rise: The Morning Makes You
Agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day N.Y.
Imagine if LeBron James were sapped of his drive. You might find him mingling with the mortals, doing laundry, mowing the lawn or perhaps teaching a salsa class. That’s the premise of his first ad for Mtn Dew Rise, which promptly shifts back to reality to show the multi-talented athlete and entrepreneur conquering his myriad endeavors, with the help of the Pepsi brand energy drink.
3. Verizon: The Reset
Agency: Madwell
A fast, reliable internet connection is key to video game play, and without it, gaming could easily look like this ad from Verizon Gaming, created out of Madwell. A newspaper courier doesn’t quite sit on their bicycle, a bus passenger is missing a head, the floor drops out from an office building. The point is to show that such glitches can be avoided, as long as you have Verizon Ultra Wideband.
2. Guinness: Welcome Back
Agency: AMV BBDO
Next week, pubs in the U.K. will finally resume indoor service, and to celebrate, Guinness and AMV BBDO created this clever ad—a play on how the things we miss seem to mysteriously manifest in our everyday lives. A cover from the classic Elvis Presley track, “Always on my mind,” helps to underscore the idea.
1. Miller Genuine Draft: The Launch
Agency: Mischief @ NFA
Perhaps the bravest brand idea of the week was Miller Genuine Draft's decision to launch a seltzer—all the way into outer space. The campaign from Mischief pokes fun at the trend of beers releasing hard seltzer extensions in an effort to reaffirm Miller’s own status as a true brew brand. Never mind that its parent, Molson Coors, has invested heavily in the hard seltzer space, with brands like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Coors Seltzer and more.
Other highlights of the week included Blue Diamond's almond-carving stunt, Bud Light's special "box head" packaging for soccer fans, Pepsi's messy return-to-normalcy ad, a tongue-twister of a campaign for Aha, and ITV's showdown to the death between dramatic actors and reality stars.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at AdAge.com/Creativity.