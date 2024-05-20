Nissan’s Allyson Witherspoon stays grounded while leading automaker to new marketing heights

Who needs ChatGPT when you have ChatCVP? At Nissan that stands for chat with the corporate vice president—an Ask Me Anything-style forum where Nissan employees can probe Allyson Witherspoon on how she feels about a variety of topics, including specific projects, future planning or even personal matters. “There are no pre-planned questions and we meet in small groups and the team members drive the conversation and what they want to hear from me,” Witherspoon wrote in an email interview.

It is just one example of how Witherspoon has stayed grounded as she rises up the marketing ranks at Nissan. She was promoted to the corporate VP, global chief marketing officer role last year after serving as U.S. CMO. It is her second tour of duty in Japan, where Nissan has its global headquarters; she had previously ​​served as the automaker's general manager for global brand engagement.

While in the U.S., she led Nissan into new marketing territories such as deploying a four-hour YouTube ad to promote the Ariya EV that ran on the popular Lofi Girl channel, which is a livestream of an anime character studying or relaxing while soothing music plays. The lengthy spot, meant to promote the battery range of the Ariya, was a success, drawing 18 million viewers and more than 2 million hours of listening time, according to a Nissan representative.