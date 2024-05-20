Special Report: Leading Women

Nissan’s Allyson Witherspoon stays grounded while leading automaker to new marketing heights

Corporate VP, global chief marketing officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By E.J. Schultz. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Allyson Witherspoon began overseeing global marketing for Nissan last year after a stint as U.S. CMO.

Credit: Nissan

Who needs ChatGPT when you have ChatCVP? At Nissan that stands for chat with the corporate vice president—an Ask Me Anything-style forum where Nissan employees can probe Allyson Witherspoon on how she feels about a variety of topics, including specific projects, future planning or even personal matters. “There are no pre-planned questions and we meet in small groups and the team members drive the conversation and what they want to hear from me,” Witherspoon wrote in an email interview.

It is just one example of how Witherspoon has stayed grounded as she rises up the marketing ranks at Nissan. She was promoted to the corporate VP,  global chief marketing officer role last year after serving as U.S. CMO. It is her second tour of duty in Japan, where Nissan has its global headquarters; she had previously ​​served as the automaker's general manager for global brand engagement. 

While in the U.S., she led Nissan into new marketing territories such as deploying a four-hour YouTube ad to promote the Ariya EV that ran on the popular Lofi Girl channel, which is a livestream of an anime character studying or relaxing while soothing music plays. The lengthy spot, meant to promote the battery range of the Ariya, was a success, drawing 18 million viewers and more than 2 million hours of listening time, according to a Nissan representative.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Your career is going to take a lot of unexpected turns and it will all work out.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Moving to Amsterdam. The trajectory of my career completely changed after that.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

A car or fashion designer. I love anything related to design and my favorite days are the ones spent in Nissan’s design studio with all of the designers. They inspire me so much.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Create more dialogue between team members at all levels of seniority and female and people of color who are in leadership roles. There needs to be more honest and fully inclusive discussions (including men!) about the difficulties and positives about being “the only one in the room.” 

How will AI impact your job in the future?

It will be the accelerator for most of what I do—from insights, marketing measurement, strategy, etc. 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

