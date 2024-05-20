Special Report: Leading Women

Cathy Oh shines in her second act at Samsung

The CMO of TV and mobile services is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Asa Hiken. Published on May 20, 2024.
Cathy Oh, Samsung’s CMO of TV and mobile services. 

Credit: Samsung

For many marketers, building out an advertising division at one of the largest electronics companies in the world would be a career-capping achievement. But Cathy Oh, who did just that at Samsung, is far from finished making her mark.

After spending roughly nine years with Samsung Ads, Oh moved into Samsung’s larger consumer electronics business last summer, where she serves as CMO for TV and mobile services. Her new objective is connecting consumers and brands through Samsung’s immersive devices.

Gaming, for example, has become a primary focus. Oh has led efforts to diversify content shown to gamers and to gamify games advertising itself. She is also determined to lower the barriers to entry for prospective gaming consumers, such as by enabling mobile phones to act as controllers for Samsung’s TVs.

“We’re finding ways to translate travel, music and more to the gaming world,” Oh said.

But when it comes to her ongoing success, Oh gives credit to the long line of female mentors who showed her the ropes, beginning with her college internship in ad sales at NBCUniversal.

“This recognition is not just my own,” Oh said.

What advice would you give to your younger self? 

First, I would tell myself to keep an open mind. I’ve learned through experience a successful career is built with the knowledge and opportunities born from an openness to learn about disparate sectors and disciplines of the industry. In the same spirit, I’d secondly tell my younger self to take a step back, a deep breath, and look at the big picture to see where you fit, how you can drive impact and what matters. Perspective is everything. 

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

As someone very comfortable working in traditional television at NBCUniversal, one of the biggest risks I’ve ever taken was taking a leap of faith into digital, well ahead of its time. When I pursued my master’s degree in digital marketing at NYU, the industry was still skeptical about web and mobile as advertising and marketing vehicles, and certainly not through a performance lens. It was a risk, but it was the right move.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

If I were not in advertising/marketing, I would likely succumb to my passion for planning and enjoying travel, food and culture to pursue a career as a high-end event or travel planner. But I would be equally tempted by my love of philanthropy, following in my mother’s footsteps and working in nonprofit, or putting my marketing and sales skills to work in real estate, like my father.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks? 

Allyship is key. That is why I helped to found Women+, a Samsung employee resource group that provides mentorship, allyship and recognition to women within the organization. Since its launch, Women+ has grown to include over 250 members, both women and men, across nearly 10 countries. We need to have more open and honest conversations about where women are excelling and struggling—and together, tackle them head-on.         

How will AI impact your job in the future?

AI is going to increase efficiency and open opportunities. I look forward to exploring how we can leverage generative AI to gain rapid insights to improve marketing strategies and measurement. I am also excited about the efficiencies AI presents for developing creative. AI is a big part of Samsung’s ethos and will help marketers evolve to deliver more of what our audiences want in a shorter time period.

