What Simone Biles’ Olympics exit means for sponsors
The departure of all-star gymnast Simone Biles in the middle of the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday serves perhaps as a warning for brands not to bet all of their sponsorship dollars on one athlete.
Those involved with the turbulent Tokyo Olympics have come to expect the unexpected, but the sudden exit of Biles is one of the games’ most significant surprises yet, leaving her teammates to soldier on without her and potentially stunning her brand sponsors. The move followed her first rotation on the floor with the American women’s team, after which Biles’ name was struck from the competitor list. USA Gymnastics said in a brief statement this morning that the Olympian had “withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue.”
Shortly after though, 24-year-old Biles told reporters in Tokyo that her exit was not injury-related, but rather due to mental health reasons—something the Rio 2016 gold medal winner, and survivor of convicted sex offender and ex-coach Larry Nassar’s abuse, has spoken openly about before. (Asked by the New York Times about the happiest moment of her career in a pre-Olympics interview, Biles responded “Honestly, probably my time off.”)
Biles’ high-profile sponsors including Visa and Gap-owned Athleta have yet to react to her exit and her apparent exhaustion with gymnastics at an ultra-competitive level.
“This is just another example that there are no sure things in sports and that sponsors need to continuously weigh the risks and returns of aligning with a single athlete, as opposed to a team or league, which also carry their own concerns,” says David Carter, sports business professor at the University of Southern California, and founder of marketing consultancy Sports Business Group.
Biles’ celebrity, as with any beloved Olympian, has brought a range of brand partnership opportunities that stand to benefit both athlete and company; think Michael Phelps, whose string of more than two-dozen Olympic medals helped net him tens of millions of dollars worth of sponsorship deals over the years.
Athleta, a female-focused clothing brand, signed Biles—who formerly endorsed Nike—to a deal in April that complemented its wider expansion plans, which included hiring a chief brand officer and inking agreements with other big-name athletes such as fellow U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix.
Biles’ deal with Athleta also stipulated that the brand would sponsor the Gold Over America victory tour later this year, starring her alongside several USA Gymnastics team members.
A representative from Athleta and its parent company Gap did not return a request to comment on Biles’ exit from the women’s team gymnastics event. The brand’s most recent tweet, dated July 24, wished Biles luck in her events and nodded to her “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T) nickname with a goat emoji.
Given the nature of professional sports in 2021, Carter says brands looking to sponsor athletes that want a healthy return on investment “must tread carefully” and consider all manner of things beyond athletic ability, including factors linked to COVID-19, social activism and politics.
However, just because Biles opted out of some Olympic competitions does not diminish her starpower or her value as a brand partner; in fact, many on social media have applauded her decision to prioritize her mental health.
“Overall, not having Simone participate in the team competition is not an ideal situation for her marketing partners,” says Jim Andrews, founder and CEO of marketing firm and consultancy A-Mark Partnership Strategies. “However, even if she decides to forego the individual competition as well, she has earned a place in gymnastics history and has proven herself to be an amazing spokesperson and influencer who has much to offer brands even without competing and eventually in retirement.”
While Biles’ competitive future is currently uncertain, Andrews insists that regardless of the path she takes, her place as a sports personality and role model will not change. “We are past the time when athletes like Simone are valued simply for their athletic prowess,” he says.
In the end, the three other members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, originally a heavy favorite for the gold, secured a silver medal, as Russia (competing under the Russian Olympic Committee banner) won gold.
Speaking in Tokyo, 13 hours ahead of the East Coast, Biles did not rule out competing in other individual Olympic events later this week.
It remains to be seen if or how Biles’ decision will impact the Tokyo Games’ viewership for NBCUniversal, which were comparatively robust through the weekend following an underwhelming Opening Ceremony.
For the first time since the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, the games’ perennial broadcaster NBC notes that ratings have increased for two consecutive nights following the Opening Ceremony, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analystics data. Sunday’s primetime coverage, which included women’s gymnastics as well as swimming and triathlon events, netted a total audience of around 19.8 million viewers.