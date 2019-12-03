Coca-Cola is back in the Super Bowl after sitting out last season
Coca-Cola Co. will run a 60-second Super Bowl commercial, but the beverage giant has not yet decided on which brand it will plug. A spokeswoman confirmed multiple brands are under consideration for an in-game ad.
The company is a regular Super Bowl advertiser, but last season opted to run an ad during pre-game—right before the National Anthem—breaking a streak of in-game Super Bowl ads that went back to 2006.
The company’s buy for the Feb. 2 game on Fox comes as it prepares several major brand launches, including an energy drink called Coke Energy, which will debut in the U.S. in January. Advertising for the brand will be from Wieden & Kennedy, which typically handles Coke’s Super Bowl advertising. Another brand that is likely under consideration for a Super Bowl spot is Aha, a new sparkling water brand that will hit shelves in March. Coke has not confirmed what agency will handle the launch.
As usual, Coke will be competing for attention with PepsiCo, which is also a regular Super Bowl advertiser. Pepsi will again sponsor the halftime show. PepsiCo has yet to confirm its in-game ad plans, but Mtn Dew and brand Pepsi will likely get airtime.