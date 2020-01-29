Coke puts Martin Scorsese in Super Bowl ad for new energy drink
Coke will use its Super Bowl ad to plug its new energy drink, with a little help from Martin Scorsese. The brand teased the 60-second spot today with a 15-second video showing an extreme close-up of the legendary movie director. He is looking intently at an incoming text message, judging by the “dot, dot, dot” reflection in his black-rimmed glasses.
Coke declined to share creative details or the talent in the ad, but a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Ad Age that Scorsese would appear in the spot. The agency is Wieden & Kennedy Portland.
Coke Energy, which hit shelves this month, contains about the same amount of sugar as a regular Coke but has roughly three times the caffeine.
The ad marks a return to the Super Bowl for Coke, which sat out the 2019 game, opting to run a pre-game spot instead. That broke a streak of in-game Super Bowl ads that went back to 2006.