Discover returns to Super Bowl with two ads
Discover is back in the Super Bowl. The credit card provider plans to air two spots in the fourth quarter of the Feb. 2 event, making its first appearance in the Big Game since 2015.
The dual commercials will cover a “Yes” and “No” dynamic to demonstrate Discover’s acceptance rate at most stores and lack of annual fee, according to a spokeswoman.
“We will leverage the Yes/No dynamic in a fun and memorable way, by using a wide range of popular movie and television characters, and some user-generated content,” Julie Loeger, executive VP-president of U.S. Cards at Discover, said in a statement. The brand plans to release more details around the spots in the coming days.
In October, Discover parted ways with long-time agency The Martin Agency. The companies had worked together for 13 years. At the time, Discover announced it was undergoing a review to find a new creative agency of record. Still, Martin created the upcoming Super Bowl spots, which are 15-seconds each. The review is ongoing, according to a spokeswoman.
Five years ago, Discover made a big splash in the game because it was the brand’s first Super Bowl presence in nearly three decades. That spot, created by Martin, gave a starring role to a goat as part of Discover’s "We'd Treat You Like You'd Treat You" campaign.
The company is one of just a handful of financial brands—and none of them credit card companies—that have announced ads in this year’s game so far. New York Life and TurboTax are also airing spots.
