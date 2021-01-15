Doritos Super Bowl teaser stars Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling
Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling star in a teaser for Doritos' upcoming Super Bowl spot that leaves viewers wondering: Who is #FlatMatthew?
Frito-Lay confirmed earlier this week that Doritos would return to the Super Bowl with a spot promoting Doritos 3D Crunch and is now offering crumbs of information about the plot.
In the teaser released today, Kimmel and Kaling appear to be chatting during a break in his talk show before another guest is slated to appear.
“He’s got a new look,” Kimmel tells Kaling of the guest, who isn’t shown. “Like a look that no one’s ever had before.”
Kaling then theoretically sees the guest offscreen, uttering “holy —.” Just as the viewer expects to hear a certain word, the hashtag #FlatMatthew appears on the screen.
Doritos didn’t confirm who #FlatMatthew might be. Fans of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” are likely to guess it is his longtime fake feud buddy, Matt Damon.
Kaling appeared in a 2015 Super Bowl spot for Nationwide in which Damon also made an appearance. Damon returned to the Big Game three years later in a spot for Stella Artois.
Doritos hasn’t yet said whether Kimmel and Kaling appear in the actual Super Bowl spot, which agency is behind the project, the length of the in-game ad or when it will air during the game.
Sibling brand Cheetos has Ashton Kutcher and “more talent” in its spot, Frito-Lay announced Thursday when it released that brand’s teaser.
Doritos 3D debuted in a 1998 Super Bowl spot starring Ali Landry and also featuring Sean Hayes. Landry has recently been promoting Doritos 3D Crunch, which debuted at the end of December.
