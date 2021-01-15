Special Report: Super Bowl

Doritos Super Bowl teaser stars Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling

The question is, who is #FlatMatthew?
By Jessica Wohl. Published on January 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser
Credit: Doritos

Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling star in a teaser for Doritos' upcoming Super Bowl spot that leaves viewers wondering: Who is #FlatMatthew?

Frito-Lay confirmed earlier this week that Doritos would return to the Super Bowl with a spot promoting Doritos 3D Crunch and is now offering crumbs of information about the plot. 

In the teaser released today, Kimmel and Kaling appear to be chatting during a break in his talk show before another guest is slated to appear.

“He’s got a new look,” Kimmel tells Kaling of the guest, who isn’t shown. “Like a look that no one’s ever had before.”

Kaling then theoretically sees the guest offscreen, uttering “holy —.”  Just as the viewer expects to hear a certain word, the hashtag #FlatMatthew appears on the screen.

Doritos didn’t confirm who #FlatMatthew might be. Fans of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” are likely to guess it is his longtime fake feud buddy, Matt Damon.

 

Kaling appeared in a 2015 Super Bowl spot for Nationwide in which Damon also made an appearance. Damon returned to the Big Game three years later in a spot for Stella Artois. 

Doritos hasn’t yet said whether Kimmel and Kaling appear in the actual Super Bowl spot, which agency is behind the project, the length of the in-game ad or when it will air during the game.

Sibling brand Cheetos has Ashton Kutcher and “more talent” in its spot, Frito-Lay announced Thursday when it released that brand’s teaser

Doritos 3D debuted in a 1998 Super Bowl spot starring Ali Landry and also featuring Sean Hayes. Landry has recently been promoting Doritos 3D Crunch, which debuted at the end of December.

Related Articles
Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials
Jessica Wohl
Lil Nas X challenges Sam Elliott to a dance battle in Doritos' Super Bowl ad
Jessica Wohl
Doritos remakes Backstreet Boys classic with Chance the Rapper for Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz

Join Ad Age on Feb. 2 for a look at how brands are navigating the pandemic and addressing diversity in their ads for the 2021 game.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser

See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser
Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic

Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic

Scotts Miracle-Gro, in first Super Bowl commercial, encourages people to 'keep growing'

Scotts Miracle-Gro, in first Super Bowl commercial, encourages people to 'keep growing'

Vroom reveals Super Bowl commercial showing pains of car buying

Vroom reveals Super Bowl commercial showing pains of car buying
Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials

Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials
Freelance platform Fiverr to air first Super Bowl commercial

Freelance platform Fiverr to air first Super Bowl commercial
Super Bowl Alert: The big void

Super Bowl Alert: The big void

Hyundai will sit out the Super Bowl, breaking a five-year streak

Hyundai will sit out the Super Bowl, breaking a five-year streak