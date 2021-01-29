Special Report: Super Bowl

DraftKings to air first Super Bowl commercial

Fantasy sports platform will air two 15-second ads in the Big Game
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 29, 2021.
Kia will sit out Super Bowl, breaking 11-year streak
Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Fantasy sports operator DraftKings will make its first foray into the Super Bowl. 

DraftKings will air two 15-second commercials in the second and third quarters of Super Bowl LV, offering viewers free bets on fourth-quarter action to give them a taste of the DraftKings experience, says Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of the company.

Despite the shutdown of live sports early in the pandemic, DraftKings still saw its users come to the platform to engage around other types of content, like e-sports, Kalish says. And once live sports returned, the company saw a surge in pent-up demand, he says.

"There's tremendous momentum in not just fantasy sports, but also sports betting, which is open in 12 states and rapidly expanding throughout country," Kalish says. 

The spots, created in-house and featuring DraftKings host Jessie Coffield, will give Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain. So, even if the game is a blowout, there will still be a reason to tune in to the final quarter, Kalish says.

Just by entering the pool, participants will get a prize, with payouts ranging from $3 to $25,000. The winner or winners will get $1 million or share $1 million.

DraftKings had originally planned to air only one commercial in the game, but once they saw the matchup between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kalish says they decided they wanted a bigger presence.

DraftKings joins a growing roster of first-time Super Bowl advertisers looking to capitalize on the growing audience they found amid the pandemic, including e-commerce platform Mercari, Scotts Miracle-Gro, online car dealership Vroom, online job sit Indeed and online freelance marketplace Fiverr. Currently, there are 11 brands that will make their Super Bowl debut on Feb. 7.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

