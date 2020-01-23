Heinz will show four plots simultaneously in its Super Bowl spot
Heinz is telling four stories at the same time in its Super Bowl spot and the split-screen teaser suggests the whole effort is meant to get people to rewind and rewatch the ad.
The ketchup brand’s attention-seeking effort comes from Wieden & Kennedy New York and director Roman Coppola in his Super Bowl commercial debut.
A 15-second teaser, released Thursday, showed glimpses from the four scenes of the 30-second spot. One features a red-wigged clown sitting in a diner booth; another shows a trio straight out of a Star Trek spoof along with a giant dog; a third takes place in a dining room that seems to be pulled from Clue; and a fourth appears to be set on another planet, with a sign featuring the number 57 turned upside down. Each scene has one thing in common: a bottle of Heinz.
“The notion of using the big game to present a conceptual media art piece is very attractive to me,” Coppola said in a statement. “By telling four stories at once, this ad is unusual and I'm eager for people to experience it communally with family and friends during the big game. Then I hope that they will have fun re-watching to further discover the multiple stories.”
This is Wieden & Kennedy New York’s first work for Heinz and is the brand’s first Super Bowl commercial since 2016. It is set to run during the fourth commercial break in the second quarter of the Super Bowl. Heinz previously said the “Find the Goodness” spot would showcase the brand overall, including an appearance by its newest condiment, a blend of honey and sriracha named Heinz HoneyRacha.
“Fans should be ready to hit rewind," Dalia Adler, brand building lead at Heinz, said in a statement.
If viewers actually do hit rewind to watch each of the stories on its own, they will have spent two minutes looking at Heinz ads while Heinz will have only shelled out enough for a 30-second slot. Thirty seconds of air time during the Super Bowl equates to millions of dollars, of course, though the cost is not nearly as high as it would have been for four such slots. Guess this is one way parent company Kraft Heinz is attempting to keep its costs in check as it tries to recover.
Kraft Heinz isn’t holding back on other media buys. It shelled out millions to show the death of Mr. Peanut in a pregame ad that’s already been released, to be followed by the funeral for the 104-year-old legume, which is set to air in the third quarter.
